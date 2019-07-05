Envestnet Asset Management Decreased Waters (WAT) Stake By $493,215; Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Has Lifted Prologis (PLD) Holding By $3.54 Million

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased Prologis Inc (PLD) stake by 6.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab acquired 49,822 shares as Prologis Inc (PLD)’s stock rose 7.33%. The Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 868,241 shares with $62.47 million value, up from 818,419 last quarter. Prologis Inc now has $50.99B valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $81.83. About 437,303 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 19/03/2018 – Prologis Announces New Independent Director Nominee Cristina Bita; 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO HAMID MOGHADAM SPEAKS ON DCT ACQUISITION CALL; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 CASH SAME STORE NOI – PROLOGIS SHARE 5.5% TO 6.5%; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Revenue Synergies and Incremental Development Volume Has Potential to Generate $40 M Additional Annual Rev and Development Profit in the Future; 29/04/2018 – Prologis/DCT Deal Anticipated to Create Substantial Synergies, Including Near-Term Synergies of Approximately $80 M; 05/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – PROLOGIS WILL RETAIN ITS 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN NPR; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’ and Maintains Positive Outlook After DCT Merger Announcement; 01/05/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT AGREE QTRLY DIVIDEND IN MERGER PLAN TO BE 48C/SHR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Prologis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased Waters Corp (WAT) stake by 12.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 1,965 shares as Waters Corp (WAT)’s stock declined 11.28%. The Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 14,213 shares with $3.58 million value, down from 16,178 last quarter. Waters Corp now has $14.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.31% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $218.78. About 182,946 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 17/04/2018 – The Information: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 26/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Leads Call to Increase FY 2019 Funding for Federal Housing Programs; 24/04/2018 – Waters Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement at Hearing with Vice Chairman for Supervision of the Federal Reserve; 03/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement on the Selection of John Williams as New York Fed President; 15/03/2018 – Arbor Day Foundation and Publix Collaborating to Protect the Natural Waters of Florida; 06/03/2018 – Waters Chooses ANAQUA 9 for IP Management; 09/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: S.2155 Is a Harmful Bill and House Republicans Are Determined to Make It Worse; 04/05/2018 – Drilling Activity for U.S. Land, Inland Waters and Gulf of Mexico All Experienced Increases in April; 05/03/2018 Waters Corporation Presentation at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference to Be Webcast Live

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased Spdr Series Trust (SLY) stake by 15,913 shares to 310,054 valued at $20.67 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) stake by 7,474 shares and now owns 37,642 shares. Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bogle Inv Mgmt Ltd Partnership De holds 54,125 shares. Cacti Asset Management Limited Co holds 0.02% or 1,000 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 0.01% or 12,150 shares. Northstar Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.19% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 1,884 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 461,273 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Company has invested 0.04% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Capital Investors reported 335,016 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc (Ca) has 522 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.02% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 2,410 shares. 17,878 were accumulated by Gulf Intll Bancshares (Uk). Woodmont Counsel Limited Liability Com reported 850 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Com owns 3 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Shell Asset Management Company has 0.03% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 5,046 shares. Hikari Tsushin has invested 0.28% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.11 EPS, up 8.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.95 per share. WAT’s profit will be $143.63 million for 25.92 P/E if the $2.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual EPS reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.88% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Waters (NYSE:WAT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Waters had 4 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, January 24 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 24.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $27.88 million activity. 10,800 shares were sold by Rae Elizabeth B, worth $2.51 million on Tuesday, February 5. The insider Harrington Michael C sold $4.60M. 23,000 Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares with value of $5.25 million were sold by King Ian. BEAUDOUIN MARK T sold 27,848 shares worth $6.28 million. 2,942 shares were sold by Kelly Terrence P, worth $673,571 on Monday, January 28. SILVEIRA MICHAEL F sold $2.33M worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Tuesday, February 12. 913 Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares with value of $206,694 were sold by Kim Francis.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 317,681 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Company Of America invested in 1,817 shares. Natixis reported 301,284 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. First Republic Inv Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Bridgeway Mgmt Inc has invested 0.6% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Oppenheimer has invested 0.07% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 32,492 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.05% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 36,851 shares. Company Of Vermont invested in 0% or 153 shares. Moody Bankshares Tru Division holds 138,669 shares. Andra Ap reported 101,900 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 365,513 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 0.03% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 837,032 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Prologis (NYSE:PLD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Prologis had 13 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of PLD in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating.