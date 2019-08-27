Envestnet Asset Management Decreased Kite Rlty Group Tr (KRG) Holding as Share Price Declined; Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Shareholder Chickasaw Capital Management Lowered Stake by $2.55 Million

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 48,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% . The hedge fund held 2.40 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.39 million, down from 2.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $54.38. About 20,896 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.06% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Net $172M; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Raises Distribution to 71.4c Vs. 67.8c; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE SECOND OPEN SEASON WILL COMMENCE AT 3 P.M. CDT ON APRIL 26, 2018; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 13/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP PSXP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System, Hold Second Open Season; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS FORMED JV WITH PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS, ANDEAVOR; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 18/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION TO 71.4C/UNIT

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Kite Rlty Group Tr (KRG) by 37.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 36,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.38% . The institutional investor held 61,126 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $977,000, down from 97,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kite Rlty Group Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20B market cap company. It closed at $14.32 lastly. It is down 4.04% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.04% the S&P500. Some Historical KRG News: 25/04/2018 – Kite Realty Group Trust 1Q Rev $89.8M; 25/04/2018 – Kite Realty Group Trust Backs 2018 FFO $1.98/Shr-FFO $2.04/Shr; 25/04/2018 – KITE REALTY – AMENDMENT INCREASES AMOUNT OF LETTER OF CREDIT ISSUANCES OPERATING PARTNERSHIP MAY UTILIZE UNDER REVOLVING FACILITY TO $60 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Kurdistan 24 English: A source from the #KRG Council of Ministers told #Kurdistan 24 on Tuesday that the vote will take place; 25/04/2018 – Kite Realty Group Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 23/04/2018 – Kite Realty Group Announces Daniel R. Sink to Step Dn as Chief Fincl Officer; 25/04/2018 – KITE REALTY – AMENDMENT EXTENDS SCHEDULED MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING FACILITY FROM JULY 28, 2020 TO APRIL 22, 2022; 08/05/2018 – Baxtiyar Goran: #BREAKING: The KRG Prime Minister @PMBarzani sets parliamentary and presidential elections date in the; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys New 2.3% Position in Kite Realty; 16/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KITE REALTY GROUP TRUST SELLS TWO SHOPPING CENTERS FOR $63 MILLION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold KRG shares while 60 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 73.61 million shares or 0.66% more from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Com Na invested in 0% or 247 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 42,188 shares. Verition Fund Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Parkside Finance Retail Bank stated it has 0% in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG). Geode Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) for 1.25 million shares. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 0% or 152,500 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First Hawaiian Fincl Bank has 0% invested in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) for 1,190 shares. 143,100 were accumulated by Presima. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 15,224 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Co holds 617,114 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The holds 0% of its portfolio in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) for 54,866 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 400,085 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.02% in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG). Hsbc Public Ltd Com invested in 0% or 20,810 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 156,034 shares.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39 billion and $72.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VOX) by 271,013 shares to 314,167 shares, valued at $26.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc by 43,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 435,408 shares, and has risen its stake in American Centy Etf Tr.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $4.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 391,329 shares to 11.75M shares, valued at $341.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Buckeye Partners Lp (NYSE:BPL) by 21,103 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.94M shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Midstream Partners Lp Ltd P.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold PSXP shares while 39 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 47.35 million shares or 2.21% more from 46.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Williams Jones & has 0.02% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 18,050 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability holds 0% or 29,707 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,306 shares. Citigroup holds 34,291 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning holds 0.03% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) or 700 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Corporation has 122 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Driehaus Management Ltd Co owns 22,000 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Gru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Engy Income Ptnrs Limited Liability Co holds 2.27M shares or 2.03% of its portfolio. 83,588 are owned by Glenmede Com Na. Ing Groep Nv reported 16,000 shares. Blair William & Il reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Moreover, Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc) has 0.02% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). 12,677 are held by Diversified Trust. 2,000 were accumulated by Monetary Mgmt Group.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $518,636 activity. $31,944 worth of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) shares were bought by Bairrington Phillip David.

Analysts await Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.20 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.1 per share. PSXP’s profit will be $149.92 million for 11.33 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.35% EPS growth.

