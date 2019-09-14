Envestnet Asset Management Decreased Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Stake by $5.62 Million as Shares Rose; Concorde Asset Management Stake In Facebook (FB) Was Has Raised

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 2,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,772 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51 million, up from 5,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 9.81 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Danny Kemp: Breaking – EU proposes new 3% tax on tech giants – @AFP. More good news for #Facebook; 23/04/2018 – Cambridge academic defends role in Facebook data scandal; 05/04/2018 – BTIG’S GREENFIELD: FEAR OF REGULATION AROUND FACEBOOK OVERBLOWN; 12/03/2018 – Facebook to Stream Gfinity E-Sports Series Online Through 2018; 07/03/2018 – Facebook ad costs spiked higher after a big change to its News Feed algorithm:; 27/03/2018 – Facebook Says Zuckerberg Won’t Give Evidence to U.K. Lawmakers; 28/03/2018 – Collins suggested Chris Cox, Facebook’s chief product officer, answer U.K. lawmakers’ questions on April 24; 11/05/2018 – A vocal critic of Facebook, NYU professor Scott Galloway on Friday called Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg “scarier” than Fidel Castro; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER ALEX STAMOS SAYS TRUE THAT HIS ROLE AT FACEBOOK DID CHANGE, STILL FULLY ENGAGED WITH WORK AT CO – TWEET; 21/05/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony on Tuesday before European Union regulators will be livestreamed:

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 20.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 432,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 1.63M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.58M, down from 2.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.75. About 11.40 million shares traded or 25.80% up from the average. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Noncomplex Operating Model; 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile; 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39 billion and $79.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glaukos Corp by 4,710 shares to 16,852 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHV) by 28,872 shares in the quarter, for a total of 456,285 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortive Corp.

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $342.48 million for 11.17 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HBAN shares while 174 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 760.75 million shares or 1.90% less from 775.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.02% or 769,175 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd reported 25,331 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 447,032 shares. Nuwave Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 78 shares. Eaton Vance holds 600,743 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Management has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Macnealy Hoover Inv Mgmt stated it has 1.73% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Park Natl Corp Oh has 268,561 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Rwc Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 5.05M shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors reported 54,346 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 44,760 shares. Stifel Fincl, Missouri-based fund reported 974,366 shares. Wheatland Advsrs owns 11,743 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 33,953 shares.

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60 million and $170.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 6,365 shares to 6,943 shares, valued at $987,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY) by 135,586 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,250 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

