Envestnet Asset Management Decreased Extra Space Storage (EXR) Holding by $320,675; Stock Value Rose; As Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Share Value Declined, Schaller Investment Group Lowered Its Holding

Schaller Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Republic First Bancorp Inc (FRBK) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc sold 261,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.35% . The hedge fund held 3.54M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.57 million, down from 3.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Republic First Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.14M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.2. About 440,935 shares traded or 221.56% up from the average. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) has declined 44.05% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.05% the S&P500.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 3,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 50,124 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, down from 53,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $114.15. About 705,065 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold FRBK shares while 20 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 27.95 million shares or 0.72% more from 27.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Fmr Llc accumulated 0% or 1.66M shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Co accumulated 605,672 shares. Parametric Portfolio Lc holds 38,696 shares. Schaller Invest Grp Inc accumulated 3.54 million shares. Jefferies Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 102,064 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fsi Gru Lc holds 434,515 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 4,800 shares. Security National holds 0% or 1,490 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Connecticut-based fund reported 37,358 shares. Barclays Public Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 40,300 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 62,220 shares stake.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $175,422 activity. $29,520 worth of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) shares were bought by TIERNEY BRIAN. Flocco Theodore J JR bought 5,000 shares worth $24,342. Jacobs Lisa R. had bought 1,500 shares worth $7,500. On Thursday, May 16 the insider WILDSTEIN HARRIS bought $24,850. Spevak Barry bought $24,167 worth of stock.

More notable recent Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Republic Bank Opens New Store in Lumberton, NJ – GlobeNewswire” on March 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Republic First Bancorp’s Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Republic Bank Hires Joseph Tredinnick as Market President – GlobeNewswire” on January 09, 2019. More interesting news about Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Republic First Bancorp, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter financial Results on January 28, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on January 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (FRBK) CEO Harry Madonna on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold EXR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 124.46 million shares or 2.44% more from 121.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Honeywell Int Inc stated it has 1.83% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Inc holds 162,325 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Mason Street Limited Liability holds 18,161 shares. Moreover, Natixis Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 16,250 shares. 199,024 are held by Citigroup Incorporated. 30,760 are owned by Raymond James & Assocs. Proshare Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 37,996 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Communication invested 0% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). 59 are owned by Earnest Partners Ltd. Fca Tx stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 0.03% or 24,444 shares. The New York-based American Gp Inc has invested 0.02% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Atria Invests Ltd Company stated it has 25,551 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $174,458 activity.