Envestnet Asset Management Decreased Amdocs LTD (DOX) Holding; Shorts at QS ENERGY (QSEP) Lowered By 21.16%

QS ENERGY INC (OTCMKTS:QSEP) had a decrease of 21.16% in short interest. QSEP’s SI was 77,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 21.16% from 98,300 shares previously. With 126,500 avg volume, 1 days are for QS ENERGY INC (OTCMKTS:QSEP)’s short sellers to cover QSEP’s short positions. The stock increased 4.37% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1195. About 12,560 shares traded. QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) has 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased Amdocs Ltd (DOX) stake by 6.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Envestnet Asset Management Inc analyzed 10,085 shares as Amdocs Ltd (DOX)'s stock rose 16.47%. The Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 148,633 shares with $8.04M value, down from 158,718 last quarter. Amdocs Ltd now has $8.71B valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $64.74. About 325,220 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500.

QS Energy, Inc. develops and commercializes energy efficiency technologies. The company has market cap of $35.75 million. The companyÂ’s energy efficiency technologies assist in meeting energy demands, enhancing the economics of oil extraction and transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s intellectual property portfolio includes 47 domestic and international patents and patents pending, which have been developed in conjunction with and licensed from Temple University of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Another recent and important QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “QS Energy: Disruptive Crude Oil Viscosity Reduction Technology On The Cusp Of Industry Adoption – Seeking Alpha” on March 15, 2019.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 104,927 shares to 1.39 million valued at $264.30 million in 2019Q1. It also upped First Bancorp N C (NASDAQ:FBNC) stake by 11,947 shares and now owns 35,564 shares. Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T was raised too.