Envestnet Asset Management Cut Its Stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by $2.12 Million as Stock Price Rose; Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) Position Maintained by Highstreet Asset Management Inc

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp (BIP) by 45.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc bought 208,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% . The institutional investor held 672,141 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.81 million, up from 463,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $47.72. About 339,084 shares traded. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has risen 8.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.18% the S&P500. Some Historical BIP News: 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 03/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage lntacct; 14/03/2018 – Apax Partners to take control of Italian consultancy BIP; 02/04/2018 – VALUATION COULD BE 11 TIMES BROOKFIELD’S 2015 INVESTMENT; 02/05/2018 – Brookfield Infrastructure 1Q Net $327M; 09/04/2018 – Buckhead Investment Partners Rebrands Itself to Become BIP Wealth; 27/03/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE CAN EXIT BANKRUPTCY WITH SALE TO BROOKFIELD: JUDGE

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 4.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 23,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 541,775 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.47 million, down from 565,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $87.07. About 1.92M shares traded or 1.06% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 08/03/2018 – Next Generation Biologics, Janssen’s Tremfya, Eli Lilly’s Taltz, and Novartis’ Cosentyx, Raising the Bar in Psoriasis Management; 19/04/2018 – REG-Novartis appoints John Tsai Head of Global Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer; 01/05/2018 – Novartis: Tender Offer Still Subject to Conditions, Including Minimum Tender Condition; 03/05/2018 – Novartis Says FDA Rejected Sandoz’s Biosimilar Application; 09/05/2018 – Novartis Says Contract With Company Linked To Trump’s Lawyer Has Ended — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – STAT: BREAKING: Novartis chief lawyer departing over company’s payments made to Cohen; 10/05/2018 – AT&T, Novartis, Korean aerospace giant KAI and Russian-linked investment firm Columbus Nova have all confirmed they made payments to Essential Consultants, a shell company Cohen created in 2016; 20/04/2018 – New Novartis analyses at AAN show siponimod’s efficacy on disability and cognition in secondary progressive MS patients; 18/04/2018 – SANDOZ – CO ENTERED COLLABORATION WITH PEAR THERAPEUTICS TO COMMERCIALIZE AND CONTINUED DEVELOPMENT OF NOVEL PRESCRIPTION DIGITAL THERAPEUTICS; 19/04/2018 – #3 Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc. Reit (NYSE:BXP) by 3,813 shares to 2,767 shares, valued at $357,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) by 81,168 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,735 shares, and cut its stake in The Coca (NYSE:KO).

