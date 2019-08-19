Envestnet Asset Management Cut Its Position in Netapp (NTAP) by $2.73 Million as Stock Price Declined; Nantahala Capital Management Has Increased Position in Uniqure Nv (QURE) by $24.70 Million

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Uniqure Nv (QURE) by 38.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 418,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The hedge fund held 1.52 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.59M, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Uniqure Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $58.06. About 213,837 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 30/04/2018 – UniQure: Robert Gut and David Meek Nominated to Bd of Directors; 29/05/2018 – UniQure Gets Patent Covering Methods of Treating Coagulopathies Using AAV Gene Therapy With Nucleic Acid Encoding Hyperactive Factor IX Padua Variant; 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – NEW DATA FURTHER DEMONSTRATING FAVORABLE IMMUNOGENICITY PROFILE OF AAV5; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Has $159M of Cash and Cash Equivalents as of Dec 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – UniQure Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 21/05/2018 – uniQure Presents New Data Demonstrating Clinical Benefit in Hemophilia B Patients with Pre-Existing Anti-AAV5 Neutralizing Anti; 29/03/2018 – #CRISPR knock-in pig model of #Huntington’s offers advantages for testing new treatments; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: CLOSING OF OFFERING, FULL EXERCISE OF; 30/04/2018 – uniQure Announces Presentations at the Upcoming Annual Meeting of The American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT); 21/05/2018 – uniQure Presents New Data Demonstrating Clinical Benefit in Hemophilia B Patients with Pre-Existing Anti-AAV5 Neutralizing Antibodies

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 19.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 39,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 161,377 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19 million, down from 200,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $47.11. About 1.42M shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 REV UP MID SINGLE DIGITS; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 REVENUE GROWTH MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 16/04/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds NetApp, Exits Comcast; 19/04/2018 – DJ NetApp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTAP); 05/04/2018 – NetApp OKs $4 Billion Share Buyback Program, Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – NETAPP INC NTAP.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $70; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC SEES FY 2019 NET REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO GROW IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Mid Cap Growth Adds NetApp, Exits Aptiv; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP 4Q NET REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.60B; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Net $271M

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40M and $3.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rh by 248,666 shares to 429,434 shares, valued at $44.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (NYSE:VAC) by 181,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 612,705 shares, and cut its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Partners Gru Limited Co owns 261,200 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 4,344 shares. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Susquehanna Intl Group Llp has invested 0% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Earnest Prtn reported 130 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 29.45M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Ltd stated it has 128,687 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 3,023 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt North America reported 0.29% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Whittier Trust owns 1,101 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Bnp Paribas Asset Management owns 6,264 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. C M Bidwell Assoc Limited holds 0% or 70 shares in its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Gru has invested 0.01% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 46,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

