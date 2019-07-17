Envestnet Asset Management Cut By $625,856 Its Methanex (MEOH) Position; Allergan plc (AGN) Had 8 Bullish Analysts

Among 14 analysts covering Allergan (NYSE:AGN), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Allergan had 36 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. The stock of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse on Thursday, January 31 to “Neutral”. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, May 9 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 9 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by UBS. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, May 8 report. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. See Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) latest ratings:

16/07/2019 Broker: Bernstein Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold Downgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold Upgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy Old Target: $194.0000 New Target: $171.0000 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight New Target: $133.0000 Initiates Coverage On

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

28/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: $154.0000 Initiates Coverage On

09/05/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $181.0000 New Target: $166.0000 Maintain

09/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $173.0000 New Target: $172.0000 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Perform Old Target: $165.0000 New Target: $140.0000 Maintain

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased Methanex Corp (MEOH) stake by 49.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 11,176 shares as Methanex Corp (MEOH)’s stock declined 14.18%. The Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 11,207 shares with $637,000 value, down from 22,383 last quarter. Methanex Corp now has $3.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $42.39. About 91,371 shares traded. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 30.76% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 19%; 16/03/2018 – Methanex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q EPS C$2.00; 20/04/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 16%; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation – Notice of Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP QTRLY REVENUE $962 MLN VS $810 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 13/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation — Notice of Cash Dividend; 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HLDR M&G REPEATEDLY FRUSTRATED W/MKT VALUATION OF CO; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q REV. $962M, EST. $947.0M

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, makes, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $53.83 billion. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, womenÂ’s health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as AlzheimerÂ’s disease.

The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $164.21. About 908,134 shares traded. Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) has declined 11.43% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.60, from 0.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold Allergan plc shares while 1 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 25,607 shares or 57.69% less from 60,527 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Staley Advisers Inc has 0.02% invested in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN). Gemmer Asset Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams invested in 4,400 shares. Amer Research & Mgmt Com reported 33 shares. Financial Svcs, Missouri-based fund reported 6 shares. Callahan Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.42% in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN). Cubic Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,120 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 2,000 were accumulated by Cullinan Assoc.

Analysts await Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, down 57.71% or $1.01 from last year’s $1.75 per share. MEOH’s profit will be $57.52 million for 14.32 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Methanex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.37% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Methanex had 8 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. IBC downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $5300 target in Thursday, July 11 report. Tudor Pickering downgraded the shares of MEOH in report on Friday, February 1 to “Hold” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Barclays Capital.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased Two Hbrs Invt Corp stake by 32,746 shares to 50,334 valued at $681,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) stake by 7,986 shares and now owns 29,158 shares. Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR) was raised too.