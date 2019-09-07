Envestnet Asset Management Boosted Rexford Indl Rlty (REXR) Position by $488,950; As Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Loomis Sayles & Company LP Has Lowered Holding by $659,960

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 18,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 425,128 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.90M, down from 443,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $27.29. About 438,949 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 33C; 14/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Supernus Pharmaceuticals May Add Up To 160 New Jobs in Montgomery County; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $90.4M; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, ALSO REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR OPERATING EARNINGS; 23/04/2018 – Provident Investment Management Buys 1% Position in Supernus; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR NET PRODUCT SALES, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS- TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO ACQUIRE OR INVEST IN COMPLEMENTARY BUSINESSES, COMPANIES, PRODUCTS AND TECHNOLOGIES

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (REXR) by 16.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 13,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 96,956 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, up from 82,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $44.01. About 554,965 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 37.72% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.72% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 19/03/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – DEAL FUNDED THROUGH COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND DRAWS ON LINE OF CREDIT; 19/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY- ON APRIL 17, BOARD OF CO EXPANDED BOARD BY ONE SEAT AND ELECTED DIANA J. INGRAM AS A DIRECTOR – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q Rev $48.5M; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment Of Diana Ingram To Board Of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty Sees FY18 EPS 22c-EPS 25c; 19/03/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL FUNDED BUY WITH CASH ON HAND, CREDIT DRAW; 08/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : CAPITAL ONE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30; 14/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS THREE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $33.8M; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment of Diana Ingram to Bd of Directors

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39B and $72.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 524,524 shares to 2.50 million shares, valued at $143.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 10,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,817 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (HYLS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold REXR shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 99.26 million shares or 6.86% more from 92.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Advsrs LP accumulated 0.01% or 90,000 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 31,068 shares. Victory has 8,456 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.06% or 29,700 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 2,819 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd, a California-based fund reported 73,200 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Nomura Asset Management Ltd reported 58,410 shares. North Star Corporation accumulated 8,285 shares. Aqr Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 31,683 shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mngmt has 0.1% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 439,625 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Research owns 0.01% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 33,380 shares. 21,378 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. 96,956 are owned by Envestnet Asset Management. Ar Asset Mgmt has 0.28% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 21,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SUPN shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 60.70 million shares or 23.38% more from 49.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virgin Islands – British-based Shanda Asset Management Holdg Ltd has invested 0.06% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). 198,684 were accumulated by State Common Retirement Fund. Legal General Group Public Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Franklin Street Nc stated it has 28,645 shares. 638,234 were accumulated by Provident Invest Management. The New York-based Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation reported 11 shares stake. Wms Prns Ltd Liability Co has 0.64% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 73,188 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.13% or 14,159 shares. Trexquant Ltd Partnership owns 82,901 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd has 0% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 11,988 shares. Hussman Strategic invested in 40,000 shares. Panagora Asset accumulated 0.06% or 373,483 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt, Ohio-based fund reported 819 shares. Nomura Hldgs Incorporated accumulated 44,374 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $50.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pool Corp (NASDAQ:POOL) by 35,759 shares to 303,854 shares, valued at $50.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 27,245 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Aes Corporation (NYSE:AES).

Analysts await Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 13.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SUPN’s profit will be $30.29 million for 11.56 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.28% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $189,982 activity.