Envestnet Asset Management Boosted Its Ugi New (UGI) Position by $3.14 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Radnet (RDNT) Holder Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Increased Its Stake

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp increased its stake in Radnet Inc (RDNT) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp bought 79,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.84% . The hedge fund held 452,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.24 million, up from 372,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Radnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $754.92M market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.06. About 5,021 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 9.93% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 15/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Conference May 17; 21/04/2018 – DJ RadNet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDNT); 08/03/2018 – RadNet 4Q Rev $235.6M; 08/03/2018 – RadNet Sees FY Rev $950M-$975M; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Rev $945M-$970M; 08/03/2018 – RADNET INC -SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $145 MLN – $155 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Comvest Credit Partners Announces Investment in American Physician Partners, Inc; 16/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns RadNet Inc. ‘B’ Rtg, Stable Outlook; 08/03/2018 – RadNet 4Q Adj EPS 13c

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 133.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 59,208 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 103,506 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.53M, up from 44,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.7. About 64,743 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 16/05/2018 – UGI at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 11/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Reminds UGI Electric Customers of April 13 Registration Deadline to Testify via Phone at Upcoming “Smart; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q EPS $1.57; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Gas Project; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q ADJ EPS $1.69, EST. $1.55; 24/04/2018 – UGI RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR FROM 25C/SHR; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Project; 02/05/2018 – UGI Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.80; 10/04/2018 – UGI Corporation to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39 billion and $79.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 38,160 shares to 143,904 shares, valued at $41.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 62,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 321,331 shares, and cut its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 50 investors sold UGI shares while 125 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 142.82 million shares or 6.55% more from 134.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qci Asset Mngmt Incorporated Ny has 0.01% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). 843,643 were reported by Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd Liability. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 152,397 shares. Diamond Hill has 0.58% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Tdam Usa reported 7,492 shares. Foster And Motley has invested 0.76% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Security Tru Company owns 900 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Llc stated it has 749,885 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.09% or 492,642 shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt has 7,462 shares. Roffman Miller Assoc Pa reported 173,195 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 5,207 shares in its portfolio. First Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 951,669 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. First Interstate Bancorporation reported 2,250 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

