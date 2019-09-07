Entree Resources Ltd. (EGI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

We are comparing Entree Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:EGI) and Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entree Resources Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Trilogy Metals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Entree Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:EGI) and Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entree Resources Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Trilogy Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.6% of Entree Resources Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 57.75% of Trilogy Metals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.6% of Entree Resources Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 15.6% of Trilogy Metals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entree Resources Ltd. -6.6% -18.97% -27.48% -41.02% -41.35% -37.03% Trilogy Metals Inc. 6.47% -29.61% -11.2% 2.39% 10.88% 23.7%

For the past year Entree Resources Ltd. had bearish trend while Trilogy Metals Inc. had bullish trend.

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties located in the United States, Mongolia, Peru, and Australia. Its principal properties include the Ann Mason project that consists of the Ann Mason copper-molybdenum and the Blue Hill copper deposits located in Nevada; and EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as EntrÃ©e Gold Inc. and changed its name to EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. in May 2017. EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Trilogy Metals Inc., a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects, which include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project; and the Bornite deposit, a carbonate-hosted copper deposit covering an area of approximately 352,943 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCopper Inc. and changed its name to Trilogy Metals Inc. in September 2016. Trilogy Metals Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.