Entree Resources Ltd. (EGI) and United States Antimony Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Comparing side by side

Both Entree Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:EGI) and United States Antimony Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entree Resources Ltd. N/A 0.00 106.90M -0.03 0.00 United States Antimony Corporation 1 0.00 46.86M 0.01 80.56

Profitability

Table 2 provides Entree Resources Ltd. and United States Antimony Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entree Resources Ltd. 46,824,353,920.28% 0% 0% United States Antimony Corporation 7,224,791,859.39% 5.5% 3.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.67 beta means Entree Resources Ltd.’s volatility is 33.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, United States Antimony Corporation’s beta is 1.45 which is 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Entree Resources Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 33.8 and 33.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor United States Antimony Corporation are 0.4 and 0.2 respectively. Entree Resources Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to United States Antimony Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.6% of Entree Resources Ltd. shares and 14.5% of United States Antimony Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.6% of Entree Resources Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9.1% of United States Antimony Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entree Resources Ltd. -6.6% -18.97% -27.48% -41.02% -41.35% -37.03% United States Antimony Corporation 17.12% 28.93% 33.57% 9.85% 30.65% 25%

For the past year Entree Resources Ltd. has -37.03% weaker performance while United States Antimony Corporation has 25% stronger performance.

Summary

United States Antimony Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Entree Resources Ltd.

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties located in the United States, Mongolia, Peru, and Australia. Its principal properties include the Ann Mason project that consists of the Ann Mason copper-molybdenum and the Blue Hill copper deposits located in Nevada; and EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as EntrÃ©e Gold Inc. and changed its name to EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. in May 2017. EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.