Entree Resources Ltd. (EGI) and Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Contrasting side by side

Entree Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:EGI) and Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) are two firms in the Industrial Metals & Minerals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entree Resources Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Ramaco Resources Inc. 6 0.66 N/A 0.66 7.37

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Entree Resources Ltd. and Ramaco Resources Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entree Resources Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Ramaco Resources Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Entree Resources Ltd. are 33.8 and 33.8 respectively. Its competitor Ramaco Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Entree Resources Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ramaco Resources Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Entree Resources Ltd. and Ramaco Resources Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Entree Resources Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Ramaco Resources Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Ramaco Resources Inc.’s potential upside is 34.10% and its average target price is $5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.6% of Entree Resources Ltd. shares and 75.8% of Ramaco Resources Inc. shares. Entree Resources Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 2.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 39.9% of Ramaco Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entree Resources Ltd. -6.6% -18.97% -27.48% -41.02% -41.35% -37.03% Ramaco Resources Inc. -6.53% -9.48% -25.31% -18.01% -25.88% -1.62%

For the past year Ramaco Resources Inc. has weaker performance than Entree Resources Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Ramaco Resources Inc. beats Entree Resources Ltd.

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties located in the United States, Mongolia, Peru, and Australia. Its principal properties include the Ann Mason project that consists of the Ann Mason copper-molybdenum and the Blue Hill copper deposits located in Nevada; and EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as EntrÃ©e Gold Inc. and changed its name to EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. in May 2017. EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. produces and sells metallurgical coal in central and northern Appalachia. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 17,128 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind coal property consisting of approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral located on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 43,281 acres of controlled mineral located in Virginia; and RAM Mine property consisting of approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral located in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.