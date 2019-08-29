Entree Resources Ltd. (EGI) and Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Comparing side by side

Entree Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:EGI) and Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) have been rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entree Resources Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Lithium Americas Corp. 4 53.26 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights Entree Resources Ltd. and Lithium Americas Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Entree Resources Ltd. and Lithium Americas Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entree Resources Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Lithium Americas Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.6% of Entree Resources Ltd. shares and 16.48% of Lithium Americas Corp. shares. 2.6% are Entree Resources Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 36.97% of Lithium Americas Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entree Resources Ltd. -6.6% -18.97% -27.48% -41.02% -41.35% -37.03% Lithium Americas Corp. -6.58% -7.52% 1.93% 13.89% 1.37% 16.4%

For the past year Entree Resources Ltd. has -37.03% weaker performance while Lithium Americas Corp. has 16.4% stronger performance.

Summary

Lithium Americas Corp. beats Entree Resources Ltd. on 3 of the 5 factors.

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties located in the United States, Mongolia, Peru, and Australia. Its principal properties include the Ann Mason project that consists of the Ann Mason copper-molybdenum and the Blue Hill copper deposits located in Nevada; and EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as EntrÃ©e Gold Inc. and changed its name to EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. in May 2017. EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and the Lithium Nevada Project covering approximately 15,233 hectares of area located in northwestern Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.