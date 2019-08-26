Entree Resources Ltd. (EGI) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Entree Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:EGI) is a company in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Entree Resources Ltd. has 25.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 37.39% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Entree Resources Ltd. has 2.6% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 14.75% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Entree Resources Ltd. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entree Resources Ltd. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 22.91% 43.41% 10.63%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Entree Resources Ltd. and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Entree Resources Ltd. N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 356.49M 1.56B 23.17

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Entree Resources Ltd. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Entree Resources Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.57 2.49

The potential upside of the peers is 109.27%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Entree Resources Ltd. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entree Resources Ltd. -6.6% -18.97% -27.48% -41.02% -41.35% -37.03% Industry Average 6.72% 13.97% 15.44% 14.55% 14.25% 25.73%

For the past year Entree Resources Ltd. has -37.03% weaker performance while Entree Resources Ltd.’s peers have 25.73% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Entree Resources Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 33.8 and a Quick Ratio of 33.8. Competitively, Entree Resources Ltd.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.27 and has 1.81 Quick Ratio. Entree Resources Ltd. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Entree Resources Ltd.’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.67 shows that Entree Resources Ltd. is 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Entree Resources Ltd.’s peers’ beta is 1.41 which is 40.52% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Entree Resources Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Entree Resources Ltd.’s competitors beat Entree Resources Ltd.

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties located in the United States, Mongolia, Peru, and Australia. Its principal properties include the Ann Mason project that consists of the Ann Mason copper-molybdenum and the Blue Hill copper deposits located in Nevada; and EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as EntrÃ©e Gold Inc. and changed its name to EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. in May 2017. EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.