Entree Resources Ltd. (EGI) and Golden Minerals Company (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Entree Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:EGI) and Golden Minerals Company (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Industrial Metals & Minerals and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entree Resources Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Golden Minerals Company N/A 4.20 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Entree Resources Ltd. and Golden Minerals Company.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entree Resources Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Golden Minerals Company 0.00% -47.8% -28.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.67 beta indicates that Entree Resources Ltd. is 33.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Golden Minerals Company’s 0.94 beta is the reason why it is 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Entree Resources Ltd. is 33.8 while its Current Ratio is 33.8. Meanwhile, Golden Minerals Company has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Entree Resources Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Golden Minerals Company.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.6% of Entree Resources Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.9% of Golden Minerals Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.6% of Entree Resources Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, 1.44% are Golden Minerals Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entree Resources Ltd. -6.6% -18.97% -27.48% -41.02% -41.35% -37.03% Golden Minerals Company -5.02% -16.14% -12.91% -32.55% -13.04% 7.26%

For the past year Entree Resources Ltd. had bearish trend while Golden Minerals Company had bullish trend.

Summary

Entree Resources Ltd. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Golden Minerals Company.

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties located in the United States, Mongolia, Peru, and Australia. Its principal properties include the Ann Mason project that consists of the Ann Mason copper-molybdenum and the Blue Hill copper deposits located in Nevada; and EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as EntrÃ©e Gold Inc. and changed its name to EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. in May 2017. EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.