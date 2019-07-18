Entree Resources Ltd. (EGI) and CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) Comparing side by side

Entree Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:EGI) and CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Industrial Metals & Minerals. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entree Resources Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 CONSOL Coal Resources LP 17 1.28 N/A 2.37 7.24

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Entree Resources Ltd. and CONSOL Coal Resources LP.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entree Resources Ltd. 0.00% 17.1% -63.5% CONSOL Coal Resources LP 0.00% 27.8% 12.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.59 beta indicates that Entree Resources Ltd. is 41.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s 4.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.96 beta.

Liquidity

Entree Resources Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 20.6 and 20.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CONSOL Coal Resources LP are 0.6 and 0.5 respectively. Entree Resources Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CONSOL Coal Resources LP.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.6% of Entree Resources Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 40.4% of CONSOL Coal Resources LP are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.6% of Entree Resources Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entree Resources Ltd. -1.48% -7.17% -21.73% -15.38% -8.79% -16.82% CONSOL Coal Resources LP -0.06% -4.78% -3.05% -8.87% 10.65% 4.51%

For the past year Entree Resources Ltd. had bearish trend while CONSOL Coal Resources LP had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors CONSOL Coal Resources LP beats Entree Resources Ltd.

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties located in the United States, Mongolia, Peru, and Australia. Its principal properties include the Ann Mason project that consists of the Ann Mason copper-molybdenum and the Blue Hill copper deposits located in Nevada; and EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as EntrÃ©e Gold Inc. and changed its name to EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. in May 2017. EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.