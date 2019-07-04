Entree Resources Ltd. (EGI) and Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Comparing side by side

Both Entree Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:EGI) and Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) are each other’s competitor in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entree Resources Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Ciner Resources LP 22 0.69 N/A 2.49 7.71

Table 1 demonstrates Entree Resources Ltd. and Ciner Resources LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Entree Resources Ltd. and Ciner Resources LP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entree Resources Ltd. 0.00% 17.1% -63.5% Ciner Resources LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Entree Resources Ltd. has a beta of 0.59 and its 41.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ciner Resources LP’s beta is 0.94 which is 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Entree Resources Ltd. are 20.6 and 20.6 respectively. Its competitor Ciner Resources LP’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is 2.5. Entree Resources Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ciner Resources LP.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Entree Resources Ltd. and Ciner Resources LP has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.6% and 9.3%. Insiders held 2.6% of Entree Resources Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Ciner Resources LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entree Resources Ltd. -1.48% -7.17% -21.73% -15.38% -8.79% -16.82% Ciner Resources LP -17.28% -21.83% -23.3% -20.24% -22.15% -10.72%

For the past year Entree Resources Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Ciner Resources LP.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Ciner Resources LP beats Entree Resources Ltd.

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties located in the United States, Mongolia, Peru, and Australia. Its principal properties include the Ann Mason project that consists of the Ann Mason copper-molybdenum and the Blue Hill copper deposits located in Nevada; and EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as EntrÃ©e Gold Inc. and changed its name to EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. in May 2017. EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. As of December 31, 2016, it had proven and probable reserves of approximately 263.5 million short tons of trona. Ciner Resource Partners LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as OCI Resources LP and changed its name to Ciner Resources LP in November 2015. Ciner Resources LP is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Ciner Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Ciner Wyoming Holding Co.