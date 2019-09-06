Entravision Communications (EVC) Reaches $3.11 After 7.00% Up Move; Amg Funds Has Cut Teradata Del (TDC) Holding By $667,962

The stock of Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.01% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.11. About 80,953 shares traded. Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) has declined 26.74% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.74% the S&P500. Some Historical EVC News: 08/05/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 14/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Viasat, Cloud Peak Energy, Steven Madden, Entravision Communications, Hawaiian Elec; 14/03/2018 – ENTRAVISION 4Q EPS 14C, EST. 1.0C (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – Entravision 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Entravision Communications Corporat, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EVC); 08/05/2018 – ENTRAVISION 1Q LOSS/SHR 2.0C, EST. EPS 4.5C (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – ENTRAVISION 1Q REV. $66.8M; 02/04/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation To Broadcast The 2018 FIFA World Cup; 07/03/2018 Entravision Communications Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.05 Per Share; 23/04/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation Announces Affiliation Partnership for KMCC-TV Las Vegas with Azteca AmericaThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $264.25 million company. It was reported on Sep, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $3.33 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:EVC worth $18.50M more.

Amg Funds Llc decreased Teradata Corp Del (TDC) stake by 45.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amg Funds Llc sold 15,534 shares as Teradata Corp Del (TDC)’s stock declined 17.32%. The Amg Funds Llc holds 18,373 shares with $802,000 value, down from 33,907 last quarter. Teradata Corp Del now has $3.60B valuation. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $32.27. About 428,960 shares traded. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 3.58% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2Q Adj EPS 17c-Adj EPS 19c; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c-EPS 0c; 09/04/2018 – Teradata Analytics Platform Makes IoT Edge Computing Smarter with Industry’s First ‘4D Analytics’; 05/04/2018 – Teradata Scores Highest in 3 of 4 Use Cases in 2018 Gartner Report: Critical Capabilities for Data Management Solutions for Ana; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from AI, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 02/05/2018 – Teradata Announces Open Registration, Expanded Offerings at Industry’s Leading Analytics Event: ‘Teradata Analytics Universe’; 25/05/2018 – Teradata Operations, Inc. vs Realtime Data LLC | FWD Entered | 05/25/2018; 05/04/2018 – Teradata Scores Highest in 3 of 4 Use Cases in 2018 Gartner Report: Critical Capabilities for Data Management Solutions for Analytics; 03/05/2018 – Teradata 1Q Rev $506M; 23/04/2018 – Teradata Accelerates its Customers’ Analytics in the Cloud

Analysts await Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 150.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.02 per share. EVC’s profit will be $4.25 million for 15.55 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Entravision Communications Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media firm that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms in the United States and certain border markets of Mexico. The company has market cap of $264.25 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. It currently has negative earnings. It owns and operates television stations that broadcast drama shows, talk shows, novelas, entertainment magazines, news magazines, national news, specials, late news, childrenÂ’s programs, sports, reality, comedy shows, and movies.

More notable recent Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Entravision’s El Paso Strong Telethon Raises over $200,000 – PRNewswire” on August 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Entravision Communications Corporation Launches Integrated TV and Facebook Live Morning Show in Orlando – Despierta Orlando – PRNewswire” published on August 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Entravision to Host El Paso Strong Telethon on August 18th – PRNewswire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Entravision Delivers Exclusive and Most Extensive National Spanish Language Radio Broadcast Coverage of the 2019 NFL Centennial Season – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $355,750 activity. Another trade for 100,000 shares valued at $307,000 was made by Vasquez Gilbert R on Monday, May 20.

More notable recent Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Teradata: An Inconsistent Recurring Growth Story – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Teradata Hires Bob Joyce for New Role of EVP, Teradata Business Systems – Business Wire” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About Teradata Corporation’s (NYSE:TDC) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

