Entravision Communications (EVC) Reaches $3.10 After 3.00% Up Move; Sasol LTD. American Depositary Shares (SSL) Sellers Increased By 14.87% Their Shorts

Sasol LTD. American Depositary Shares (NYSE:SSL) had an increase of 14.87% in short interest. SSL’s SI was 1.03M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 14.87% from 897,800 shares previously. With 248,900 avg volume, 4 days are for Sasol LTD. American Depositary Shares (NYSE:SSL)’s short sellers to cover SSL’s short positions. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $17.62. About 199,364 shares traded. Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) has declined 44.15% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SSL News: 12/03/2018 – LONG-TERM MARKETING PACT BETWEEN SASOL & HELM AG; 06/04/2018 – SASOL LTD – SHAREHOLDERS OF SASOL AT MEETING HELD ON FRIDAY, 17 NOVEMBER 2017 APPROVED A TRANSACTION KNOWN AS SASOL KHANYISA TRANSACTION; 06/03/2018 Sasol Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – AYO TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CONCLUDES AGREEMENT WITH SASOL; 22/03/2018 – Sasol Limited Announcement Regarding Extension Of Period During Which Solbe1 Election Right Is Capable Of Being Exercised; 12/03/2018 – Sasol Limited Correction Announcement: Dealings In Securities By A Director Of Sasol And One Of Its Major Subsidiaries; 15/03/2018 – SASOL INZALO PUBLIC LTD (RF) SIPBEEJ.J – NO CASH DIVIDEND BE DECLARED FOR PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017; 14/03/2018 – Big energy users oppose South Africa’s proposed carbon tax law; 19/04/2018 – SASOL SAYS LAKE CHARLES CAPEX $9.2B YTD AT MARCH 31; 19/04/2018 – Sasol: Lower Gas Volumes Produced Due to Less New Wells Completed

The stock of Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.33% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.1. About 448,081 shares traded or 43.58% up from the average. Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) has declined 26.74% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.74% the S&P500. Some Historical EVC News: 08/05/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 23/04/2018 – Entravision Commun Corp Announces Affiliation Partnership for KMCC-TV Las Vegas With Azteca Amer; 08/05/2018 – ENTRAVISION 1Q REV. $66.8M; 07/03/2018 Entravision Communications Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.05 Per Share; 14/03/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY SHR $0.14; 02/04/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation To Broadcast The 2018 FIFA World Cup; 14/03/2018 – ENTRAVISION 4Q EPS 14C, EST. 1.0C (2 EST.); 04/04/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation to Host Fourth Annual Salsa y Sazón Latin Food and Music Festival; 14/03/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP – QTRLY NET REVENUE $73.5 MLN VS $70.3 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Entravision Communications Corporat, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EVC)The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $263.41M company. It was reported on Aug, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $3.19 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:EVC worth $7.90 million more.

More notable recent Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Entravision’s El Paso Strong Telethon Raises over $200,000 – PRNewswire” on August 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Entravision to Host El Paso Strong Telethon on August 18th – PRNewswire” published on August 15, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Entravision Announces Local Sales Organization Changes to Strengthen Alignment with its Platform of Omnichannel Marketing Solutions and Enhance its Service to Advertisers – PRNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Entravision Communications Corporation Launches Fuego Hot Hits 103.5 FM Radio Station in Sacramento and Modesto, CA – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Entravision Communications Corp (EVC) CEO Walter Ulloa on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold Entravision Communications Corporation shares while 34 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 49.48 million shares or 0.19% less from 49.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset reported 0% stake. Invesco Limited holds 218,457 shares. Aqr Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). Penn Capital Mngmt Commerce Incorporated accumulated 10,320 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Com stated it has 20,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential Inc accumulated 14,281 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 96,090 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc has invested 0% in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). 31,886 are owned by Engineers Gate Manager Lp. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). D E Shaw & Inc owns 895,867 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 2.24 million shares. Gsa Capital Llp accumulated 0.02% or 75,444 shares. 2.11 million were accumulated by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. 70,000 are held by Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $355,750 activity. Vasquez Gilbert R also bought $48,750 worth of Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) shares.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media firm that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms in the United States and certain border markets of Mexico. The company has market cap of $263.41 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. It currently has negative earnings. It owns and operates television stations that broadcast drama shows, talk shows, novelas, entertainment magazines, news magazines, national news, specials, late news, childrenÂ’s programs, sports, reality, comedy shows, and movies.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemicals and energy company. The company has market cap of $11.54 billion. It operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals divisions. It has a 16.83 P/E ratio. The firm operates coal mines; develops and manages upstream interests in gas and oil exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, and Gabon; and markets commodity and various performance chemicals, such as organics, inorganics and wax value chains, as well as polymers, solvents, and ammonia fertilizers.