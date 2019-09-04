Entravision Communications (EVC) Reaches $2.99 After 9.00% Down Move; 0 Analysts Covering Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC)

The stock of Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.99. About 258,243 shares traded. Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) has declined 26.74% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.74% the S&P500. Some Historical EVC News: 07/03/2018 Entravision Communications Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.05 Per Share; 08/05/2018 – Entravision 1Q Rev $66.8M; 07/05/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation Helps Amplify Jarritos® “Destapa Tu Fortuna” Campaign; 14/03/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY SHR $0.14; 07/05/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS HELPS AMPLIFY JARRITOS® “DESTAPA TU; 08/05/2018 – Entravision 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 14/03/2018 – ENTRAVISION 4Q EPS 14C, EST. 1.0C (2 EST.); 14/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Viasat, Cloud Peak Energy, Steven Madden, Entravision Communications, Hawaiian Elec; 08/05/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 29/05/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation Announces Exclusive Promotional Events And Content To Support Its 2018 FIFA World Cup RaThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $254.06M company. It was reported on Sep, 4 by Barchart.com. We have $2.72 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:EVC worth $22.87M less.

Among 3 analysts covering Capital Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Capital Counties Properties PLC has GBX 260 highest and GBX 200 lowest target. GBX 220’s average target is 5.62% above currents GBX 208.3 stock price. Capital Counties Properties PLC had 23 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Peel Hunt maintained Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) on Monday, June 17 with “Add” rating. The stock of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 26. The stock of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, August 13 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight”. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of CAPC in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold” rating. See Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) latest ratings:

27/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 240.00 Maintain

13/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 245.00 New Target: GBX 200.00 Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 240.00 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 260.00 New Target: GBX 240.00 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 240.00 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 240.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 240.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 260.00 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 240.00 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 240.00 Maintain

The stock increased 1.66% or GBX 3.4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 208.3. About 1.20 million shares traded. Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 1.76 billion GBP. It operates through four divisions: Covent Garden, Earls Court Properties, Venues, and Other. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s assets principally comprise investment and development properties at Covent Garden, Earls Court, and the exhibition halls at Olympia.

More notable recent Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Entravision adds $15M to buyback authorization – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Entravision’s El Paso Strong Telethon Raises over $200,000 – PRNewswire” published on August 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Entravision Communications Corporation Launches Integrated TV and Facebook Live Morning Show in Orlando – Despierta Orlando – PRNewswire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Entravision to Host El Paso Strong Telethon on August 18th – PRNewswire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Entravision Announces Local Sales Organization Changes to Strengthen Alignment with its Platform of Omnichannel Marketing Solutions and Enhance its Service to Advertisers – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold Entravision Communications Corporation shares while 34 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 49.48 million shares or 0.19% less from 49.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 6.27M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company holds 26,112 shares. Prudential Financial, a New Jersey-based fund reported 14,281 shares. 703,537 were accumulated by Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Co. Bridgeway Mngmt owns 636,100 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 22,502 shares. Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 0% or 1.05 million shares. Alliancebernstein L P stated it has 0% in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co invested in 20,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Investment Lc invested 0% in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). Jpmorgan Chase Co accumulated 2.24M shares. Victory Capital Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). Barclays Public Limited invested 0% in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance Com New York has 0.02% invested in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) for 38,898 shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $355,750 activity. 100,000 Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) shares with value of $307,000 were bought by Vasquez Gilbert R.