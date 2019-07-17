Entravision Communications (EVC) Analysts See $0.06 EPS; Pier 1 Imports (PIR)’s Sentiment Is 0.59

Analysts expect Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) to report $0.06 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $0.04 EPS. EVC’s profit would be $5.13M giving it 14.03 P/E if the $0.06 EPS is correct. After having $0.02 EPS previously, Entravision Communications Corporation’s analysts see 200.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.0729 during the last trading session, reaching $3.3671. About 10,696 shares traded. Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) has declined 30.95% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.38% the S&P500. Some Historical EVC News: 23/04/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS – STARTING APRIL 23, KMCC-TV WILL AIR ALL CURRENT AZTECA AMERICA PROGRAMMING, SERVICING LAS VEGAS NEVADA; 14/03/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY SHR $0.14; 08/05/2018 – Entravision 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 14/03/2018 – ENTRAVISION 4Q REV. $73.5M; 14/03/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP – QTRLY NET REVENUE $73.5 MLN VS $70.3 MLN; 07/05/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS HELPS AMPLIFY JARRITOS® “DESTAPA TU; 22/04/2018 – DJ Entravision Communications Corporat, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EVC); 23/04/2018 – Entravision Commun Corp Announces Affiliation Partnership for KMCC-TV Las Vegas With Azteca Amer; 08/05/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 14/03/2018 – ENTRAVISION 4Q EPS 14C, EST. 1.0C (2 EST.)

Pier 1 Imports Inc (PIR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.59 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.32, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 29 active investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 49 cut down and sold equity positions in Pier 1 Imports Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 39.11 million shares, down from 40.85 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Pier 1 Imports Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 24 Reduced: 25 Increased: 20 New Position: 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold Entravision Communications Corporation shares while 34 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 49.48 million shares or 0.19% less from 49.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) for 72,300 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) or 1.48M shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited accumulated 26,112 shares. Impact Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 503,357 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated owns 0% invested in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) for 3.50M shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) for 6,100 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Com reported 202,606 shares. Wells Fargo & Comm Mn has 111,297 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). Barclays Pcl invested in 0% or 20,056 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 48,464 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. American Intl Grp Incorporated accumulated 41,074 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital has invested 0.03% in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.38 million shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media firm that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms in the United States and certain border markets of Mexico. The company has market cap of $287.61 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. It has a 19.69 P/E ratio. It owns and operates television stations that broadcast drama shows, talk shows, novelas, entertainment magazines, news magazines, national news, specials, late news, children's programs, sports, reality, comedy shows, and movies.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $355,750 activity. Shares for $307,000 were bought by Vasquez Gilbert R.

A.R.T. Advisors Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pier 1 Imports, Inc. for 183,878 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc owns 267,727 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Teton Advisors Inc. has 0.01% invested in the company for 150,000 shares. The New York-based Virtu Financial Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Advisory Services Network Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 12,000 shares.

The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.24. About 14,166 shares traded. Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (PIR) has declined 60.06% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PIR News: 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 19/04/2018 – PIER 1 IMPORTS INC – CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN FISCAL 2019 ARE EXPECTED TO TOTAL $60 MLN; 19/04/2018 – PIER 1 IMPORTS CITES PLAN FOR INVESTING IN TOOLS/RE; 19/04/2018 – PIER 1: INVESTMENTS TO DRIVE SALES GROWTH IN FY 2020; 19/04/2018 – Pier 1 Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Concludes Review, Downgrades Pier 1 Ratings (CFR to B3); Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – Pier 1 sinks on falling sales, dividend halt; 18/04/2018 – Pier 1 Imports 4Q EPS 19c; 19/04/2018 – PIER 1 SEES 2019 CAPITAL INVESTMENTS TO TOTAL $60M; 19/04/2018 – PIER 1 IMPORTS INC SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 SHR LOSS $0.17 – $$0.36

Pier 1 Imports, Inc. engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. The company has market cap of $22.33 million. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios. It currently has negative earnings. As of February 25, 2017, the Company operated 941 stores in the United States and 77 stores in Canada It also operates e-Commerce Website, pier1.com.