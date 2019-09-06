Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC)’s Financial Results Comparing With TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) and TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) compete against each other in the Broadcasting – TV sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entravision Communications Corporation 3 0.92 N/A 0.17 18.95 TEGNA Inc. 15 1.51 N/A 1.93 7.85

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Entravision Communications Corporation and TEGNA Inc. TEGNA Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Entravision Communications Corporation. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Entravision Communications Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than TEGNA Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entravision Communications Corporation 0.00% 4.6% 2.1% TEGNA Inc. 0.00% 33.5% 8.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.17 shows that Entravision Communications Corporation is 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500. TEGNA Inc.’s 46.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.46 beta.

Liquidity

4.3 and 4.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Entravision Communications Corporation. Its rival TEGNA Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Entravision Communications Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than TEGNA Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Entravision Communications Corporation and TEGNA Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Entravision Communications Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 TEGNA Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the consensus target price of TEGNA Inc. is $17.5, which is potential 10.76% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.1% of Entravision Communications Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 98.48% of TEGNA Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Entravision Communications Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of TEGNA Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entravision Communications Corporation -5.51% 4.49% 16.85% -16.41% -26.74% 12.03% TEGNA Inc. -0.13% -0.2% -4.04% 30.16% 37.97% 39.74%

For the past year Entravision Communications Corporation was less bullish than TEGNA Inc.

Summary

TEGNA Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Entravision Communications Corporation.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms in the United States and certain border markets of Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. It owns and operates television stations that broadcast drama shows, talk shows, novelas, entertainment magazines, news magazines, national news, specials, late news, childrenÂ’s programs, sports, reality, comedy shows, and movies. The company also owns and operates radio stations that broadcast advertising, news, traffic, weather, promotions, and community events. In addition, it operates a proprietary technology and data platform that delivers digital advertising solutions in various advertising formats. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and/or operated 54 primary television stations located primarily in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Kansas, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, and Washington, D.C.; and 49 operational radio stations consisting of 38 FM and 11 AM in 18 markets located primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. Entravision Communications Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

TEGNA Inc., a media company, operates a portfolio of broadcast stations and digital sites; and provides marketing service solutions for businesses. The company operates 46 television stations in 38 markets that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. Its marketing services business provides solutions for clients on multiple channels, including broadcast, online, and OTT. The company provides a range of marketing solutions, including search, e-mail, targeted banner, and social reputation management through owned and third-party services. TEGNA operates CareerBuilder, which provides human capital solutions, such as employment data and labor market analysis software, talent management software, and other advertising and recruitment solutions; G/O Digital that provides digital marketing services for local businesses; Premion, an OTT local advertising network; and Hatch, a centralized marketing resource. The company was formerly known as Gannett Co., Inc. and changed its name to TEGNA Inc. in June 2015. TEGNA Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.