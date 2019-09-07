Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A)

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) and Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A), both competing one another are Broadcasting – TV companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entravision Communications Corporation 3 0.92 N/A 0.17 18.95 Gray Television Inc. 19 0.90 N/A 1.76 9.58

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Entravision Communications Corporation and Gray Television Inc. Gray Television Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Entravision Communications Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Entravision Communications Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Gray Television Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Entravision Communications Corporation and Gray Television Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entravision Communications Corporation 0.00% 4.6% 2.1% Gray Television Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.1% of Entravision Communications Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Gray Television Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.6% of Entravision Communications Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entravision Communications Corporation -5.51% 4.49% 16.85% -16.41% -26.74% 12.03% Gray Television Inc. -4.32% -1.29% -27.46% 30.36% 59.53% 27.02%

For the past year Entravision Communications Corporation was less bullish than Gray Television Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Entravision Communications Corporation beats Gray Television Inc.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms in the United States and certain border markets of Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. It owns and operates television stations that broadcast drama shows, talk shows, novelas, entertainment magazines, news magazines, national news, specials, late news, childrenÂ’s programs, sports, reality, comedy shows, and movies. The company also owns and operates radio stations that broadcast advertising, news, traffic, weather, promotions, and community events. In addition, it operates a proprietary technology and data platform that delivers digital advertising solutions in various advertising formats. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and/or operated 54 primary television stations located primarily in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Kansas, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, and Washington, D.C.; and 49 operational radio stations consisting of 38 FM and 11 AM in 18 markets located primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. Entravision Communications Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.