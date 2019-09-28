Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC)’s Financial Results Comparing With DHX Media Ltd. (NASDAQ:DHXM)

Both Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) and DHX Media Ltd. (NASDAQ:DHXM) are Broadcasting – TV companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entravision Communications Corporation 3 -0.79 55.30M 0.17 18.95 DHX Media Ltd. 1 0.00 29.80M -0.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Entravision Communications Corporation and DHX Media Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) and DHX Media Ltd. (NASDAQ:DHXM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entravision Communications Corporation 1,789,007,149.56% 4.6% 2.1% DHX Media Ltd. 2,304,539,478.77% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Entravision Communications Corporation and DHX Media Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.1% and 0%. Entravision Communications Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.6%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entravision Communications Corporation -5.51% 4.49% 16.85% -16.41% -26.74% 12.03% DHX Media Ltd. -5.88% -2.7% 1.41% -26.14% -28% -13.77%

For the past year Entravision Communications Corporation had bullish trend while DHX Media Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Entravision Communications Corporation beats DHX Media Ltd.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms in the United States and certain border markets of Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. It owns and operates television stations that broadcast drama shows, talk shows, novelas, entertainment magazines, news magazines, national news, specials, late news, childrenÂ’s programs, sports, reality, comedy shows, and movies. The company also owns and operates radio stations that broadcast advertising, news, traffic, weather, promotions, and community events. In addition, it operates a proprietary technology and data platform that delivers digital advertising solutions in various advertising formats. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and/or operated 54 primary television stations located primarily in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Kansas, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, and Washington, D.C.; and 49 operational radio stations consisting of 38 FM and 11 AM in 18 markets located primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. Entravision Communications Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. It operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television Ltd., and Copyright Promotions Licensing Group. The company focuses on children's, youth, and family productions; offers animation programs; and provides production services. It exploits the company's own and third party brands in toys, games, apparel, publishing, and other categories; and holds broadcast licenses for Family Channel, Family Jr., TÃ©lÃ©magino, and Family CHRGD television channels. In addition, the company sells initial broadcast rights; the packages of programs; and reuse rights to existing series to individual broadcasters and other content exhibitors, as well as pre-sells series in development. Further, it produces and distributes media products, including approximately 35 owned Websites and approximately 50 online games to broadcast partners; licenses its brands, such as Teletubbies, In The Night Garden, Yo Gabba Gabba!, Caillou, Twirlywoos, Inspector Gadget, Johnny Test, Madeline, and Sonic the Hedgehog brands to third party developers for various platforms; and creates content for mobile platforms and publishes the content directly to consumers through paid subscription or download-to-own services. The company was formerly known as The Halifax Film Company Limited and changed its name to DHX Media Ltd. in March 2006. DHX Media Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.