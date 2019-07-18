Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) and NTN Buzztime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Comparison side by side

As Broadcasting – TV businesses, Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) and NTN Buzztime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entravision Communications Corporation 3 0.98 N/A 0.14 21.48 NTN Buzztime Inc. 3 0.41 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Entravision Communications Corporation and NTN Buzztime Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Entravision Communications Corporation and NTN Buzztime Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entravision Communications Corporation 0.00% 3.6% 1.7% NTN Buzztime Inc. 0.00% -4.3% -1.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.28 beta indicates that Entravision Communications Corporation is 28.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, NTN Buzztime Inc.’s 18.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.82 beta.

Liquidity

Entravision Communications Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, NTN Buzztime Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Entravision Communications Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NTN Buzztime Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.4% of Entravision Communications Corporation shares and 25.9% of NTN Buzztime Inc. shares. About 3% of Entravision Communications Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6% of NTN Buzztime Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entravision Communications Corporation -11.31% -6.75% -24.87% -28.04% -30.95% -0.34% NTN Buzztime Inc. -8.36% -17.03% 6.04% -3.15% -35.8% 57.44%

For the past year Entravision Communications Corporation has -0.34% weaker performance while NTN Buzztime Inc. has 57.44% stronger performance.

Summary

Entravision Communications Corporation beats NTN Buzztime Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms in the United States and certain border markets of Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. It owns and operates television stations that broadcast drama shows, talk shows, novelas, entertainment magazines, news magazines, national news, specials, late news, childrenÂ’s programs, sports, reality, comedy shows, and movies. The company also owns and operates radio stations that broadcast advertising, news, traffic, weather, promotions, and community events. In addition, it operates a proprietary technology and data platform that delivers digital advertising solutions in various advertising formats. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and/or operated 54 primary television stations located primarily in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Kansas, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, and Washington, D.C.; and 49 operational radio stations consisting of 38 FM and 11 AM in 18 markets located primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. Entravision Communications Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.