Entravision Communications C (EVC) Holder Deprince Race & Zollo Decreased Its Stake as Share Value Declined; As Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Shares Rose, Crescent Park Management LP Has Lifted Stake

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 61.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 259,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 679,574 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.87M, up from 419,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.78. About 1.14 million shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 1.46% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Hedge fund Pagoda Asset Management shutting after four years; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q OPER REV. $950.5M, EST. $923.7M; 08/03/2018 ECoinmerce Adds James Sowers, Blair Layton, Swayam Kar, Wei Liu, and Robert Luce to Board of Advisors; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $185 MLN; 16/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC KAR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $2.89 TO $3.04, EST. $2.93; 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Entravision Communications C (EVC) by 12.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 313,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.27M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35 million, down from 2.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Entravision Communications C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.61 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.25. About 367,361 shares traded or 17.69% up from the average. Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) has declined 30.95% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.38% the S&P500. Some Historical EVC News: 14/03/2018 – Entravision 4Q Net $13M; 14/03/2018 – Entravision 4Q EPS 14c; 23/04/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCES AFFILIATION PARTNERSHIP FOR ENTRAVISION’S KMCC-TV WITH AZTECA AMERICA; 04/04/2018 – Headway, an Entravision Company, Partners with Pixalate; 14/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Viasat, Cloud Peak Energy, Steven Madden, Entravision Communications, Hawaiian Elec; 07/03/2018 Entravision Communications Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.05 Per Share; 23/04/2018 – Entravision Commun Corp Announces Affiliation Partnership for KMCC-TV Las Vegas With Azteca Amer; 08/05/2018 – ENTRAVISION 1Q LOSS/SHR 2.0C, EST. EPS 4.5C (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – Entravision 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 29/05/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation Announces Exclusive Promotional Events And Content To Support Its 2018 FIFA World Cup Radio Broadcasts

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold EVC shares while 34 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 49.48 million shares or 0.19% less from 49.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt invested 0% in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). Tudor Invest Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) for 64,056 shares. Apollo Holdings Limited Partnership holds 0.01% in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) or 150,000 shares. Amer Group Inc has 0% invested in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) for 41,074 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 693,736 shares in its portfolio. Teton Advsr invested in 416,470 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Utd Services Automobile Association owns 0% invested in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) for 177,874 shares. Vanguard has 3.50 million shares. California Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). Morgan Stanley accumulated 22,502 shares. Swiss Bankshares reported 115,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) for 98,621 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 159,277 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth holds 0% in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) or 196 shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $355,750 activity.

Analysts await Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.04 per share. EVC’s profit will be $5.13 million for 13.54 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Entravision Communications Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% EPS growth.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 42,546 shares to 688,073 shares, valued at $36.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) by 738,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.54M shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

