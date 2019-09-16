Entravision Comm Cl A (EVC) Stock Value Rose While Teton Advisors Trimmed Its Stake; Quidel (QDEL) Shareholder Gagnon Securities Raised Holding by $1.40 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Quidel Corp (QDEL) by 20.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 23,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The institutional investor held 140,362 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.33M, up from 116,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Quidel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $64.85. About 119,385 shares traded. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 9.66% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.66% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 07/03/2018 – Quidel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – QUIDEL 1Q REV. $169.1M, EST. $151.5M; 22/05/2018 – Quidel Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – QUIDEL CORP SAYS INCREASED SIZE OF COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – FDA: Diagnostic Hybrids, Inc.- Quidel MicroVue Intact PTH EIA, Model 8044. An enzyme immunoassay for the quantification of; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Net $34M; 30/04/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Quidel, Exits MuleSoft; 08/05/2018 – QUIDEL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.01; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 16/05/2018 – Quidel Presenting at UBS Conference May 23

Teton Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Entravision Comm Corp Cl A (EVC) by 39.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc sold 165,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.85% . The institutional investor held 251,470 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $785,000, down from 416,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Entravision Comm Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.47 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.19% or $0.105 during the last trading session, reaching $3.395. About 162,563 shares traded. Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) has declined 26.74% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.74% the S&P500. Some Historical EVC News: 14/03/2018 – Entravision 4Q EPS 14c; 04/04/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation to Host Fourth Annual Salsa y Sazón Latin Food and Music Festival; 07/05/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS HELPS AMPLIFY JARRITOS® “DESTAPA TU; 29/05/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation Announces Exclusive Promotional Events And Content To Support Its 2018 FIFA World Cup Radio Broadcasts; 16/03/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – ENTRAVISION 1Q LOSS/SHR 2.0C, EST. EPS 4.5C (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – Entravision Commun Corp Announces Affiliation Partnership for KMCC-TV Las Vegas With Azteca Amer; 07/05/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation Helps Amplify Jarritos® “Destapa Tu Fortuna” Campaign; 07/03/2018 Entravision Communications Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.05 Per Share; 08/05/2018 – ENTRAVISION 1Q REV. $66.8M

More notable recent Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Entravision Communications Corporation Launches Integrated TV and Facebook Live Morning Show in Orlando – Despierta Orlando – PRNewswire” on August 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Entravision Communications Corporation Appoints Erin Voden as Senior Vice President of Integrated Marketing in Washington, DC – PRNewswire” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Entravision Communications Corp (EVC) CEO Walter Ulloa on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Entravision adds $15M to buyback authorization – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Headway Elevates Luis Barrague to Chief Executive Officer – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $355,750 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold EVC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 48.84 million shares or 1.30% less from 49.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 233,775 shares. Matarin Cap Management Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 67,189 shares. Angelo Gordon & LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 0.02% or 2.11 million shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj owns 70,000 shares. Moreover, California Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) for 424,183 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can has 7,425 shares. Teton Advsr owns 251,470 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 0% or 50,648 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt stated it has 0% in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). Tci Wealth Advsr Inc accumulated 196 shares or 0% of the stock. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De has 51,495 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Co holds 0% or 830,141 shares in its portfolio. Grp One Trading Lp has 20 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 150.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.02 per share. EVC’s profit will be $4.25M for 16.98 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Entravision Communications Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00B and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc Co (NYSE:BHLB) by 10,864 shares to 26,010 shares, valued at $816,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omnova Solutions Inc Com (NYSE:OMN) by 144,127 shares in the quarter, for a total of 574,027 shares, and has risen its stake in Willdan Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:WLDN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold QDEL shares while 43 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 2.10% more from 35.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Pcl stated it has 0% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Globeflex Cap Lp owns 18,662 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Illinois-based Northern Corporation has invested 0.01% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Asset Management One Co has 0% invested in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) for 6,300 shares. Prudential invested in 3,837 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Axa holds 24,449 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Blackrock stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 6,643 shares or 0% of the stock. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Com invested in 55,339 shares. Loomis Sayles And L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 161,873 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Research has invested 0% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Mackenzie Financial Corp accumulated 5,611 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL).

