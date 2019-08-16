Entravision Comm Cl A (EVC) Shareholder Teton Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.20 Million as Stock Rose; As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Share Price Rose, American Trust Investment Advisors Lifted Stake by $401,506

Teton Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Entravision Comm Corp Cl A (EVC) by 49.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc sold 401,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.85% . The institutional investor held 416,470 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, down from 817,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Entravision Comm Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.21M market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.78. About 314,768 shares traded. Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) has declined 26.74% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.74% the S&P500. Some Historical EVC News: 14/03/2018 – ENTRAVISION 4Q REV. $73.5M; 23/04/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCES AFFILIATION PARTNERSHIP FOR ENTRAVISION’S KMCC-TV WITH AZTECA AMERICA; 02/04/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation To Broadcast The 2018 FIFA World Cup; 07/03/2018 Entravision Communications Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.05 Per Share; 14/03/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY SHR $0.14; 23/04/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS – STARTING APRIL 23, KMCC-TV WILL AIR ALL CURRENT AZTECA AMERICA PROGRAMMING, SERVICING LAS VEGAS NEVADA; 14/03/2018 – Entravision 4Q Net $13M; 29/05/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation Announces Exclusive Promotional Events And Content To Support Its 2018 FIFA World Cup Radio Broadcasts; 08/05/2018 – Entravision 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 08/05/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 70,923 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, up from 62,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $53.78. About 4.72M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 06/05/2018 – Tate’s Deal Could Be Announced Monday; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00 billion and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 28,600 shares to 104,186 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Bankshares Corp New Com (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 23,733 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,413 shares, and has risen its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc Com (NYSE:ETH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold EVC shares while 34 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 49.48 million shares or 0.19% less from 49.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6.27M are held by Blackrock Incorporated. Dupont Mgmt holds 92,972 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). D E Shaw And Com invested in 895,867 shares or 0% of the stock. Teton Advisors accumulated 416,470 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 150,000 were reported by Apollo Management Holding L P. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al holds 0.01% or 64,056 shares in its portfolio. Axa reported 0% in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). Rhumbline Advisers owns 0% invested in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) for 93,367 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 5.23 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 31,886 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gsa Capital Llp holds 0.02% or 75,444 shares. 10,657 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Guggenheim Cap Lc holds 55,860 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC).

More notable recent Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Entravision’s Mobile-First DSP, Smadex, Ranks #2 for Quality in Kochava Traffic Index – PRNewswire” on February 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Entravision Communications Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Headway’s Technology Smadex Distinguished for Exceptional App Marketing Performance – Business Wire” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Entravision Communication Stock Dropped 20% This Morning – The Motley Fool” published on March 15, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Entravision Communications Corporation Extends Hit Morning Radio Show Alex ‘El Genio’ Lucas Through 2020 – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $355,750 activity.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS; Raises Outlook – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 25% in 3 Months on Strong Brands & Savings – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Analyst Reports: Amgen, Uber, Mondelez & More – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: First Rate Cut Since The Financial Crisis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $185.18 million and $129.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 5,610 shares to 17,300 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 2,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,095 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).