Entravision Comm Cl A (EVC) Share Price Rose While Teton Advisors Has Cut Its Holding by $1.20 Million; Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Lowered Stake in Oracle (ORCL) as Market Value Rose

Teton Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Entravision Comm Corp Cl A (EVC) by 49.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc analyzed 401,293 shares as the company's stock rose 16.85% . The institutional investor held 416,470 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, down from 817,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Entravision Comm Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $260.86M market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.07. About 166,023 shares traded. Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) has declined 26.74% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.74% the S&P500.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 24.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc analyzed 5,825 shares as the company's stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 17,911 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $962,000, down from 23,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $51.89. About 10.12M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66M and $236.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 21,538 shares to 22,738 shares, valued at $713,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 40,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,239 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blume Capital Mngmt Incorporated has 110,535 shares. Aviva Public Lc invested in 0.33% or 916,660 shares. Butensky And Cohen Financial Security holds 1.67% or 42,830 shares. Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability stated it has 60,230 shares. Associated Banc accumulated 17,195 shares. 15,014 were reported by Roundview Cap Ltd Co. Wellington Shields Capital Ltd invested in 6,445 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 166,891 were accumulated by Peak Asset Mngmt Lc. Accredited accumulated 19,025 shares. Diversified holds 8,497 shares. 105,037 are held by Captrust. Federated Investors Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 842,528 shares. Mirador Capital Prtn Limited Partnership holds 7,874 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Meristem Family Wealth Lc holds 4,280 shares.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Oracle: The 21% Yield Won't Last – Seeking Alpha" on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance" published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Oracle to appeal decision on Pentagon cloud contract – Seeking Alpha" on August 26, 2019.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.02 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New Com (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 23,733 shares to 60,413 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) by 26,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,034 shares, and has risen its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc Com (NYSE:ETH).

Analysts await Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 150.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.02 per share. EVC’s profit will be $4.25M for 15.35 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Entravision Communications Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $355,750 activity.