Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) Shareholder Argyll Research Has Cut Holding; Goodnow Investment Group Stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Decreased by $3.38 Million

Argyll Research Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners Lp (EPD) by 8.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyll Research Llc sold 1.04M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 10.94 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $315.75M, down from 11.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyll Research Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $29.14. About 8.32 million shares traded or 124.00% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Products tests supertanker capability for crude exports; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.39B; 25/05/2018 – Enterprise Conducts Open Season for West Texas Crude Oil System Expansion; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q EPS 41c; 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin; 29/03/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to halt some Dixie Pipeline propane in April; 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 25/05/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – BINDING OPEN SEASON COMMITMENT PERIOD BEGINS MAY 25, 2018 AT 4 P.M. CDT, CONTINUES UNTIL 5 P.M. CDT JUNE 24, 2018; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 12.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 88,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 638,357 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.88M, down from 727,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $38.79. About 945,685 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF ASSETS OF TROPICANA; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLPI); 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Net $96.8M; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C, EST. 47C; 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TROPICANA ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL TROPICANA’S REAL ESTATE TO GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE NET INCOME, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $ 0.49; 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NOTES WILL BE OFFERED IN TWO TRANCHES, FIRST OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2025 AND SECOND OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2028; 28/03/2018 – PHUMELELA GAMING AND LEISURE LTD – INCREASE IN VAT ANNOUNCED IN BUDGET WILL HAVE A NEGATIVE FINANCIAL IMPACT ON GROUP WITH EFFECT FROM 1 APRIL 2018; 16/04/2018 – Icahn’s Tropicana To Sell Assets To Gaming & Leisure, Eldorado In $1.85 Billion Deal — MarketWatch

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 13.75 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Invs Communications, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 264,563 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.32% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). 4.62 million were accumulated by Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited. Smithfield Tru Com has invested 0.02% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Bb&T Securities accumulated 0.11% or 423,438 shares. Fincl Advisory Grp Inc reported 10,558 shares. The West Virginia-based Security Natl Tru Company has invested 0.06% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Calamos Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 258,850 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Co invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Moreover, Whittier Tru Communications Of Nevada has 0.03% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Moreover, Payden & Rygel has 2.53% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). 7,833 are held by Hudson Valley Invest Advsr Inc Adv. 3,477 are owned by Adirondack Tru. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.24% or 1.68M shares.

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.32 million for 11.68 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold GLPI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 186.80 million shares or 0.02% less from 186.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Limited Company holds 0.03% or 1.91 million shares in its portfolio. Cap Ww has invested 0.11% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Great West Life Assurance Can has 27,273 shares. Ameriprise has 1.44 million shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 72,455 shares. Moreover, Bamco New York has 1.53% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 9.76 million shares. New York-based Waterfront Capital Prns Llc has invested 1.71% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Connecticut-based Cardinal Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Ct has invested 1.69% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Presima reported 59,100 shares. Walleye Trading Lc holds 0% or 5,767 shares in its portfolio. 3,370 were accumulated by Hillsdale Inv Inc. Advisors Cap Lc holds 0.9% or 387,908 shares in its portfolio. Destination Wealth Mngmt reported 0% stake. Comerica Retail Bank has 17,850 shares. 48,486 are owned by Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Company.

Goodnow Investment Group Llc, which manages about $697.23M and $753.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Etsy Inc by 26,852 shares to 781,821 shares, valued at $47.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 623,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 673,865 shares, and has risen its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).