Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) Holder Argyll Research Lifted Holding by $33.60 Million as Stock Value Rose; Blume Capital Management Lowered Its Position in Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) by $4.31 Million as Stock Rose

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) by 99.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 86,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35,000, down from 86,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oaktree Capital Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $52.15. About 813,180 shares traded or 9.57% up from the average. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 10/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital CEO Jay Wintrob Speaks at BBG Invest Event: LIVE; 23/04/2018 – DISTRESSED DAYBOOK: A Week for Oaktree, FTI, Madoff and Fyre; 19/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Management to Sell its Stake in Countryside Properties; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS FUNDS MANAGED BY IT, AN 18.56% SHAREHOLDER OF RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND, SENT A LETTER TO RANGER BOARD ON APRIL 11; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group 1Q EPS 78c; 04/05/2018 – Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 27/05/2018 – Oaktree founder warns private equity standards slipping; 15/03/2018 – M lll Acquisition Corp. Announces New Meeting Date for the Special Meeting of Stockholders to Approve Proposed Business Combination with IEA Energy Services LLC; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES DAYTON SUPERIOR ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE

Argyll Research Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners Lp (EPD) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyll Research Llc bought 1.16M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 11.98M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $348.56M, up from 10.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyll Research Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.47. About 2.57 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Enterprise Products; 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 25/05/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – BINDING OPEN SEASON COMMITMENT PERIOD BEGINS MAY 25, 2018 AT 4 P.M. CDT, CONTINUES UNTIL 5 P.M. CDT JUNE 24, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Expands Marine Terminal on the Houston Ship Channel; 22/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in Annual MLPA Energy Infrastructure Conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv invested in 12,600 shares. Avenir Corp holds 134,838 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability has invested 0% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Strategy Asset Managers Lc has invested 0.02% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Seabridge Inv Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.63% or 65,259 shares. 7.44M are owned by Amer Century Cos. Grassi Mngmt accumulated 43,500 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Texas Yale invested in 2.86 million shares. Cushing Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 6.87% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 3,200 shares. Atwood & Palmer Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). C V Starr And Inc holds 90,000 shares or 8.52% of its portfolio. Gould Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Ca invested in 0.21% or 19,286 shares. Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 3,165 shares stake. Wespac Advisors holds 0.29% or 14,568 shares.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $150,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 9.09% more from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beach Point Capital Ltd Partnership owns 43,000 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al owns 8,900 shares. Moors Cabot reported 11,014 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Principal Financial Gru holds 0.02% or 530,419 shares. Chickasaw Cap Management Limited Com holds 5,560 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Garrison Bradford Assoc reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Morgan Stanley owns 2.19 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 35,000 shares. Usca Ria Limited Com invested 0.24% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). 1.37 million were reported by Artisan Ltd Partnership. Salem Counselors Incorporated invested in 45,686 shares or 0.19% of the stock. The Tennessee-based Ftb Advsrs has invested 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Goodhaven Limited Liability Com owns 72,380 shares or 2.92% of their US portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 4.56 million shares.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15M and $190.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 21,645 shares to 92,015 shares, valued at $4.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) by 12,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY).