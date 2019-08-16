Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 29 1.71 N/A 2.06 14.62 Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 4 0.59 N/A 0.28 13.06

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Extraction Oil & Gas Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0.00% 19.3% 7.9% Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 1.3%

Liquidity

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0 1 3 2.75 Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s upside potential is 24.73% at a $34.75 average price target. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6.5 average price target and a 65.39% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. is looking more favorable than Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 37.9% of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares and 0% of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.3% of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enterprise Products Partners L.P. -1.21% 4.3% 3.47% 8.82% 3.47% 22.45% Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. -10.17% -15.3% -17% -10.39% -75.64% -13.52%

For the past year Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has 22.45% stronger performance while Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. has -13.52% weaker performance.

Summary

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. beats on 12 of the 12 factors Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segments. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services, as well as NGL export docks and related services. It operates approximately 19,670 miles of NGL pipelines; NGL and related product storage facilities; 15 NGL fractionators; and a liquefied petroleum gas and ethane export terminals, and related operations. The Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 5,400 miles of crude oil pipelines and related operations; and crude oil storage and marine terminals located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as a fleet of 440 tractor-trailer tank trucks used to transport crude oil. It also engages in crude oil marketing activities. The Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 19,120 miles of natural gas pipeline systems to gather and transport natural gas in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming. It leases underground salt dome natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Louisiana; owns an underground salt dome storage cavern in Texas; and markets natural gas. The Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment operates propylene fractionation and related operations, including 686 miles of pipelines; butane isomerization complex, associated deisobutanizer units, and related pipeline assets; and octane enhancement and high purity isobutylene production facilities. It also operates approximately 4,250 miles of refined products pipelines; and terminals, as well as provides refined products marketing and marine transportation services. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountains regions, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 109,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of DJ Basin; held approximately 113,700 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 238.1 MMBoe; and had 1,014 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is a subsidiary of PRE Resources, LLC.