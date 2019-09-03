Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

Both Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) and Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 29 1.72 N/A 2.06 14.62 Enservco Corporation N/A 0.24 N/A -0.04 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and Enservco Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and Enservco Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0.00% 19.3% 7.9% Enservco Corporation 0.00% -52.1% -8.3%

Risk & Volatility

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a beta of 0.86 and its 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Enservco Corporation’s 83.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.83 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. are 0.8 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor Enservco Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Enservco Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and Enservco Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0 1 3 2.75 Enservco Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 22.70% upside potential and an average price target of $34.75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 37.9% of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors while 40.2% of Enservco Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are Enservco Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enterprise Products Partners L.P. -1.21% 4.3% 3.47% 8.82% 3.47% 22.45% Enservco Corporation -3.07% 16.56% 5.86% -5.44% -55.3% 24.48%

For the past year Enterprise Products Partners L.P. was less bullish than Enservco Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Enterprise Products Partners L.P. beats Enservco Corporation.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segments. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services, as well as NGL export docks and related services. It operates approximately 19,670 miles of NGL pipelines; NGL and related product storage facilities; 15 NGL fractionators; and a liquefied petroleum gas and ethane export terminals, and related operations. The Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 5,400 miles of crude oil pipelines and related operations; and crude oil storage and marine terminals located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as a fleet of 440 tractor-trailer tank trucks used to transport crude oil. It also engages in crude oil marketing activities. The Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 19,120 miles of natural gas pipeline systems to gather and transport natural gas in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming. It leases underground salt dome natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Louisiana; owns an underground salt dome storage cavern in Texas; and markets natural gas. The Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment operates propylene fractionation and related operations, including 686 miles of pipelines; butane isomerization complex, associated deisobutanizer units, and related pipeline assets; and octane enhancement and high purity isobutylene production facilities. It also operates approximately 4,250 miles of refined products pipelines; and terminals, as well as provides refined products marketing and marine transportation services. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services. The company owns and operates a fleet of approximately 650 specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment. It operates in the eastern United States region comprising the Southern region of the Marcellus Shale formation and the Utica Shale formation in eastern Ohio; Rocky Mountain Region consisting of eastern Colorado and southern Wyoming, central Wyoming, and western North Dakota and eastern Montana; and the Central United States region, including southwestern Kansas, Texas panhandle, northwestern Oklahoma, and the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.