Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Both Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) and Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 28 1.80 N/A 2.06 13.93 Diamondback Energy Inc. 102 6.94 N/A 6.36 17.16

In table 1 we can see Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and Diamondback Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Diamondback Energy Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Enterprise Products Partners L.P. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and Diamondback Energy Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0.00% 19.3% 7.9% Diamondback Energy Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 5.4%

Risk & Volatility

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 0.92 beta, while its volatility is 8.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Diamondback Energy Inc.’s 0.79 beta is the reason why it is 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Diamondback Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Diamondback Energy Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and Diamondback Energy Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0 1 1 2.50 Diamondback Energy Inc. 0 0 8 3.00

$33.5 is Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s average target price while its potential upside is 14.02%. Meanwhile, Diamondback Energy Inc.’s average target price is $151.44, while its potential upside is 40.99%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Diamondback Energy Inc. seems more appealing than Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and Diamondback Energy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37.6% and 0%. Insiders owned 0.3% of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Diamondback Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0.74% -2.32% 2.25% 5.21% 3.8% 16.67% Diamondback Energy Inc. 3.03% 2.93% 7.96% -4.21% -12.22% 17.65%

For the past year Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s stock price has smaller growth than Diamondback Energy Inc.

Summary

Diamondback Energy Inc. beats Enterprise Products Partners L.P. on 11 of the 12 factors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segments. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services, as well as NGL export docks and related services. It operates approximately 19,670 miles of NGL pipelines; NGL and related product storage facilities; 15 NGL fractionators; and a liquefied petroleum gas and ethane export terminals, and related operations. The Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 5,400 miles of crude oil pipelines and related operations; and crude oil storage and marine terminals located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as a fleet of 440 tractor-trailer tank trucks used to transport crude oil. It also engages in crude oil marketing activities. The Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 19,120 miles of natural gas pipeline systems to gather and transport natural gas in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming. It leases underground salt dome natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Louisiana; owns an underground salt dome storage cavern in Texas; and markets natural gas. The Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment operates propylene fractionation and related operations, including 686 miles of pipelines; butane isomerization complex, associated deisobutanizer units, and related pipeline assets; and octane enhancement and high purity isobutylene production facilities. It also operates approximately 4,250 miles of refined products pipelines; and terminals, as well as provides refined products marketing and marine transportation services. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Clearfork, Spraberry, Wolfcamp, Cline, Strawn, and Atoka formations. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s net acreage position is approximately 105,894 acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 205,457 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. It holds working interests in 998 gross producing wells. The company also owns mineral interests underlying approximately 107,568 gross acres in the Permian Basin. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.