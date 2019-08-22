Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) and Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 29 1.78 N/A 2.06 14.62 Chaparral Energy Inc. 5 0.30 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and Chaparral Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and Chaparral Energy Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0.00% 19.3% 7.9% Chaparral Energy Inc. 0.00% -7.1% -4.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Chaparral Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Chaparral Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and Chaparral Energy Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0 1 3 2.75 Chaparral Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 20.24% upside potential and an average price target of $34.75.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and Chaparral Energy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37.9% and 0%. 0.3% are Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.3% of Chaparral Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enterprise Products Partners L.P. -1.21% 4.3% 3.47% 8.82% 3.47% 22.45% Chaparral Energy Inc. -16.27% -25.26% -48.4% -55.35% -81.02% -27.85%

For the past year Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has 22.45% stronger performance while Chaparral Energy Inc. has -27.85% weaker performance.

Summary

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Chaparral Energy Inc.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segments. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services, as well as NGL export docks and related services. It operates approximately 19,670 miles of NGL pipelines; NGL and related product storage facilities; 15 NGL fractionators; and a liquefied petroleum gas and ethane export terminals, and related operations. The Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 5,400 miles of crude oil pipelines and related operations; and crude oil storage and marine terminals located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as a fleet of 440 tractor-trailer tank trucks used to transport crude oil. It also engages in crude oil marketing activities. The Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 19,120 miles of natural gas pipeline systems to gather and transport natural gas in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming. It leases underground salt dome natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Louisiana; owns an underground salt dome storage cavern in Texas; and markets natural gas. The Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment operates propylene fractionation and related operations, including 686 miles of pipelines; butane isomerization complex, associated deisobutanizer units, and related pipeline assets; and octane enhancement and high purity isobutylene production facilities. It also operates approximately 4,250 miles of refined products pipelines; and terminals, as well as provides refined products marketing and marine transportation services. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. As of March 29, 2018, it had estimated potential reserves of one billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.