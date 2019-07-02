Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) and Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 28 1.77 N/A 2.06 13.93 Black Stone Minerals L.P. 17 5.73 N/A 1.13 15.46

Table 1 demonstrates Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Black Stone Minerals L.P. has lower revenue and earnings than Enterprise Products Partners L.P. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Black Stone Minerals L.P., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) and Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0.00% 19.3% 7.9% Black Stone Minerals L.P. 0.00% 29% 14%

Risk and Volatility

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s volatility measures that it’s 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.92 beta. Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s 0.61 beta is the reason why it is 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Its rival Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. Black Stone Minerals L.P. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Analyst Ratings

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and Black Stone Minerals L.P. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0 1 1 2.50 Black Stone Minerals L.P. 0 0 2 3.00

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a consensus price target of $33.5, and a 16.04% upside potential. Black Stone Minerals L.P. on the other hand boasts of a $22.5 average price target and a 46.48% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Black Stone Minerals L.P. is looking more favorable than Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and Black Stone Minerals L.P. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37.6% and 26%. About 0.3% of Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.5% of Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0.74% -2.32% 2.25% 5.21% 3.8% 16.67% Black Stone Minerals L.P. -2.84% -0.63% -1.3% 2.59% -5.93% 12.66%

For the past year Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than Black Stone Minerals L.P.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals L.P. beats Enterprise Products Partners L.P. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segments. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services, as well as NGL export docks and related services. It operates approximately 19,670 miles of NGL pipelines; NGL and related product storage facilities; 15 NGL fractionators; and a liquefied petroleum gas and ethane export terminals, and related operations. The Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 5,400 miles of crude oil pipelines and related operations; and crude oil storage and marine terminals located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as a fleet of 440 tractor-trailer tank trucks used to transport crude oil. It also engages in crude oil marketing activities. The Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 19,120 miles of natural gas pipeline systems to gather and transport natural gas in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming. It leases underground salt dome natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Louisiana; owns an underground salt dome storage cavern in Texas; and markets natural gas. The Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment operates propylene fractionation and related operations, including 686 miles of pipelines; butane isomerization complex, associated deisobutanizer units, and related pipeline assets; and octane enhancement and high purity isobutylene production facilities. It also operates approximately 4,250 miles of refined products pipelines; and terminals, as well as provides refined products marketing and marine transportation services. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Houston, Texas.