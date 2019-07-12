Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Reaches $30.71 52-Week High; Shorts at SOHO CHINA LTD ORDINARY SHARES CAYM (SOHOF) Lowered By 32.68%

The stock of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) hit a new 52-week high and has $33.47 target or 9.00% above today’s $30.71 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $68.73B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 12 by Barchart.com. If the $33.47 price target is reached, the company will be worth $6.19B more. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $30.71. About 465,518 shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS HOLDS ANALYST DAY IN HOUSTON; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281541 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 25/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 29/03/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to halt some Dixie Pipeline propane in April; 05/03/2018 Enterprise Products Partners to Host Investor & Analyst Day; 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety; 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL; 04/05/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners, Enterprise Products Partners Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Products tests supertanker capability for crude exports; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE

SOHO CHINA LTD ORDINARY SHARES CAYM (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) had a decrease of 32.68% in short interest. SOHOF’s SI was 2.65 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 32.68% from 3.94M shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 13249 days are for SOHO CHINA LTD ORDINARY SHARES CAYM (OTCMKTS:SOHOF)’s short sellers to cover SOHOF’s short positions. It closed at $0.345 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in China. The company has market cap of $1.85 billion. It operates in two divisions, Properties Development and Properties Investment. It has a 6.39 P/E ratio. The firm invests in, develops, rents, and sells various properties, as well as operates serviced apartments.

Another recent and important SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Soho China, Ltd. 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2018.

Among 2 analysts covering Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Enterprise Prods Partners has $3500 highest and $32 lowest target. $33.50’s average target is 9.08% above currents $30.71 stock price. Enterprise Prods Partners had 4 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, April 3 to “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lakeview Capital Ltd Llc invested in 0.48% or 26,614 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Com reported 180,953 shares. Conning Inc has 465,679 shares. Da Davidson Com reported 0.15% stake. Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il invested in 0.08% or 76,609 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Incorporated reported 0% stake. City Holdg holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 850 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.24% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Gsa Cap Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.1% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability Com reported 9,927 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. North Amer Mgmt holds 166,284 shares. Tennessee-based Green Square Cap Ltd has invested 2.32% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Arrowstreet Cap L P holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 489,000 shares. River Road Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 1.18M shares. Cypress Asset Incorporated Tx has 1.07% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and clients of natural gas, natural gas liquids , crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company has market cap of $68.73 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services. It has a 14.86 P/E ratio. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services, as well as NGL export docks and related services.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.14B for 15.05 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.53% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enterprise Products Partners declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enterprise plans expansion projects at Houston Ship Channel terminal – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “9.5% Yield From MIE, A Solid CEF Priced To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Longtime Houston midstream executive to retire – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: June 13, 2019.