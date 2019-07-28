Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) and TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) Comparison side by side

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) and TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 29 1.85 N/A 2.06 13.93 TransGlobe Energy Corporation 2 0.53 N/A 0.21 8.45

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and TransGlobe Energy Corporation. TransGlobe Energy Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Enterprise Products Partners L.P. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0.00% 19.3% 7.9% TransGlobe Energy Corporation 0.00% 7.7% 4.9%

Risk and Volatility

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.92. From a competition point of view, TransGlobe Energy Corporation has a 1.16 beta which is 16.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Its rival TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.5 respectively. TransGlobe Energy Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and TransGlobe Energy Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0 1 2 2.67 TransGlobe Energy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 14.76% upside potential and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 37.6% of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 38% of TransGlobe Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% are TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0.74% -2.32% 2.25% 5.21% 3.8% 16.67% TransGlobe Energy Corporation -3.85% -5.91% -11.62% -19.35% -8.85% -6.42%

For the past year Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has 16.67% stronger performance while TransGlobe Energy Corporation has -6.42% weaker performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Enterprise Products Partners L.P. beats TransGlobe Energy Corporation.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segments. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services, as well as NGL export docks and related services. It operates approximately 19,670 miles of NGL pipelines; NGL and related product storage facilities; 15 NGL fractionators; and a liquefied petroleum gas and ethane export terminals, and related operations. The Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 5,400 miles of crude oil pipelines and related operations; and crude oil storage and marine terminals located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as a fleet of 440 tractor-trailer tank trucks used to transport crude oil. It also engages in crude oil marketing activities. The Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 19,120 miles of natural gas pipeline systems to gather and transport natural gas in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming. It leases underground salt dome natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Louisiana; owns an underground salt dome storage cavern in Texas; and markets natural gas. The Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment operates propylene fractionation and related operations, including 686 miles of pipelines; butane isomerization complex, associated deisobutanizer units, and related pipeline assets; and octane enhancement and high purity isobutylene production facilities. It also operates approximately 4,250 miles of refined products pipelines; and terminals, as well as provides refined products marketing and marine transportation services. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Houston, Texas.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas liquids in Egypt and Canada. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South West Gharib, South East Gharib, South Ghazalat, South Alamein, and North West Sitra production sharing contracts. TransGlobe Energy Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.