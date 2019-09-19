Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) and Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Comparing side by side

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) and Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 29 1.79 N/A 2.06 14.62 Rattler Midstream LP 19 9.18 N/A 0.58 31.97

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Rattler Midstream LP seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Enterprise Products Partners L.P. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Rattler Midstream LP, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and Rattler Midstream LP’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0.00% 19.3% 7.9% Rattler Midstream LP 0.00% 13.7% 12.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. are 0.8 and 0.6. Competitively, Rattler Midstream LP has 0.7 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rattler Midstream LP.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and Rattler Midstream LP’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0 1 4 2.80 Rattler Midstream LP 0 3 6 2.67

The consensus target price of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is $34.8, with potential upside of 19.67%. Meanwhile, Rattler Midstream LP’s consensus target price is $22.67, while its potential upside is 21.55%. Based on the data shown earlier, Rattler Midstream LP is looking more favorable than Enterprise Products Partners L.P., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and Rattler Midstream LP are owned by institutional investors at 37.9% and 32.6% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3% of Rattler Midstream LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enterprise Products Partners L.P. -1.21% 4.3% 3.47% 8.82% 3.47% 22.45% Rattler Midstream LP -1.17% -5.89% 0% 0% 0% -3.64%

For the past year Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has 22.45% stronger performance while Rattler Midstream LP has -3.64% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Enterprise Products Partners L.P. beats Rattler Midstream LP.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segments. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services, as well as NGL export docks and related services. It operates approximately 19,670 miles of NGL pipelines; NGL and related product storage facilities; 15 NGL fractionators; and a liquefied petroleum gas and ethane export terminals, and related operations. The Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 5,400 miles of crude oil pipelines and related operations; and crude oil storage and marine terminals located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as a fleet of 440 tractor-trailer tank trucks used to transport crude oil. It also engages in crude oil marketing activities. The Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 19,120 miles of natural gas pipeline systems to gather and transport natural gas in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming. It leases underground salt dome natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Louisiana; owns an underground salt dome storage cavern in Texas; and markets natural gas. The Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment operates propylene fractionation and related operations, including 686 miles of pipelines; butane isomerization complex, associated deisobutanizer units, and related pipeline assets; and octane enhancement and high purity isobutylene production facilities. It also operates approximately 4,250 miles of refined products pipelines; and terminals, as well as provides refined products marketing and marine transportation services. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Houston, Texas.