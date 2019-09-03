Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) and Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Contrasting side by side

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) and Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 29 1.74 N/A 2.06 14.62 Pioneer Natural Resources Company 144 2.17 N/A 6.71 20.56

In table 1 we can see Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Pioneer Natural Resources Company appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Pioneer Natural Resources Company, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0.00% 19.3% 7.9% Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0.00% 9.6% 6.4%

Risk and Volatility

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a beta of 0.86 and its 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Pioneer Natural Resources Company has beta of 1.08 which is 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, Pioneer Natural Resources Company which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and Pioneer Natural Resources Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0 1 3 2.75 Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0 1 4 2.80

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s average price target is $34.75, while its potential upside is 21.89%. Competitively Pioneer Natural Resources Company has an average price target of $178.8, with potential upside of 44.87%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Pioneer Natural Resources Company is looking more favorable than Enterprise Products Partners L.P., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and Pioneer Natural Resources Company are owned by institutional investors at 37.9% and 90.5% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares. Competitively, 0.8% are Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enterprise Products Partners L.P. -1.21% 4.3% 3.47% 8.82% 3.47% 22.45% Pioneer Natural Resources Company -1.15% -8.75% -12.62% -2.45% -27.83% 4.96%

For the past year Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than Pioneer Natural Resources Company.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Pioneer Natural Resources Company beats Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segments. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services, as well as NGL export docks and related services. It operates approximately 19,670 miles of NGL pipelines; NGL and related product storage facilities; 15 NGL fractionators; and a liquefied petroleum gas and ethane export terminals, and related operations. The Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 5,400 miles of crude oil pipelines and related operations; and crude oil storage and marine terminals located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as a fleet of 440 tractor-trailer tank trucks used to transport crude oil. It also engages in crude oil marketing activities. The Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 19,120 miles of natural gas pipeline systems to gather and transport natural gas in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming. It leases underground salt dome natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Louisiana; owns an underground salt dome storage cavern in Texas; and markets natural gas. The Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment operates propylene fractionation and related operations, including 686 miles of pipelines; butane isomerization complex, associated deisobutanizer units, and related pipeline assets; and octane enhancement and high purity isobutylene production facilities. It also operates approximately 4,250 miles of refined products pipelines; and terminals, as well as provides refined products marketing and marine transportation services. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed reserves of approximately 37 million Bbls of oil, 10 million Bbls of NGLs, and 136 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in eight gas processing plants and nine treating facilities. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.