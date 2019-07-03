Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) and Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) and Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 28 1.80 N/A 2.06 13.93 Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 15 4.60 N/A 0.81 18.05

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Enterprise Products Partners L.P. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0.00% 19.3% 7.9% Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 7.2%

Volatility & Risk

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s volatility measures that it’s 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.92 beta. In other hand, Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has beta of 0.46 which is 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.5 while its Quick Ratio is 4.5. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0 1 1 2.50 Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s upside potential is 14.02% at a $33.5 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 37.6% of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares and 61.6% of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. shares. About 0.3% of Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0.74% -2.32% 2.25% 5.21% 3.8% 16.67% Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 1.52% -5.3% -7.62% -16.85% -31.01% -5.42%

For the past year Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has 16.67% stronger performance while Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has -5.42% weaker performance.

Summary

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segments. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services, as well as NGL export docks and related services. It operates approximately 19,670 miles of NGL pipelines; NGL and related product storage facilities; 15 NGL fractionators; and a liquefied petroleum gas and ethane export terminals, and related operations. The Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 5,400 miles of crude oil pipelines and related operations; and crude oil storage and marine terminals located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as a fleet of 440 tractor-trailer tank trucks used to transport crude oil. It also engages in crude oil marketing activities. The Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 19,120 miles of natural gas pipeline systems to gather and transport natural gas in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming. It leases underground salt dome natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Louisiana; owns an underground salt dome storage cavern in Texas; and markets natural gas. The Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment operates propylene fractionation and related operations, including 686 miles of pipelines; butane isomerization complex, associated deisobutanizer units, and related pipeline assets; and octane enhancement and high purity isobutylene production facilities. It also operates approximately 4,250 miles of refined products pipelines; and terminals, as well as provides refined products marketing and marine transportation services. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its mineral and leasehold properties are located in Arkansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas. As of September 30, 2016, the company owned 255,019 net mineral acres; leased 19,532 net acres; and held working and royalty interests in 6,233 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as 45 wells in the process of being drilled or completed. It serves pipeline and marketing companies. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.