Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) and Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Contrasting side by side

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) and Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 29 1.05 1.48B 2.06 14.62 Genie Energy Ltd. 7 0.00 13.82M 0.78 14.15

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Genie Energy Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Enterprise Products Partners L.P. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Genie Energy Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 5,173,016,427.82% 19.3% 7.9% Genie Energy Ltd. 188,540,245.57% 27.1% 15.2%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.86 shows that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Genie Energy Ltd.’s 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Genie Energy Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Genie Energy Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and Genie Energy Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0 1 3 2.75 Genie Energy Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 26.42% for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. with average price target of $35.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 37.9% of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 22.6% of Genie Energy Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of Genie Energy Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enterprise Products Partners L.P. -1.21% 4.3% 3.47% 8.82% 3.47% 22.45% Genie Energy Ltd. 2.99% -1.17% 27.55% 29.04% 109.11% 82.75%

For the past year Enterprise Products Partners L.P. was less bullish than Genie Energy Ltd.

Summary

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. beats on 11 of the 14 factors Genie Energy Ltd.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segments. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services, as well as NGL export docks and related services. It operates approximately 19,670 miles of NGL pipelines; NGL and related product storage facilities; 15 NGL fractionators; and a liquefied petroleum gas and ethane export terminals, and related operations. The Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 5,400 miles of crude oil pipelines and related operations; and crude oil storage and marine terminals located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as a fleet of 440 tractor-trailer tank trucks used to transport crude oil. It also engages in crude oil marketing activities. The Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 19,120 miles of natural gas pipeline systems to gather and transport natural gas in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming. It leases underground salt dome natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Louisiana; owns an underground salt dome storage cavern in Texas; and markets natural gas. The Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment operates propylene fractionation and related operations, including 686 miles of pipelines; butane isomerization complex, associated deisobutanizer units, and related pipeline assets; and octane enhancement and high purity isobutylene production facilities. It also operates approximately 4,250 miles of refined products pipelines; and terminals, as well as provides refined products marketing and marine transportation services. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd.; and Genie Oil and Gas. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States. The company also holds an 85.1% interest in the southern portion of the Golan Heights in Northern Israel; an 88.2% interest in an oil shale exploration project in Central Mongolia; and an 86.1% interest in an oil shale development project in IsraelÂ’s Shfela Basin. Genie Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.