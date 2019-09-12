Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) and EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) and EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 29 1.77 N/A 2.06 14.62 EOG Resources Inc. 89 2.47 N/A 5.79 14.82

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and EOG Resources Inc. EOG Resources Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Enterprise Products Partners L.P. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of EOG Resources Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0.00% 19.3% 7.9% EOG Resources Inc. 0.00% 18.2% 10.1%

Volatility and Risk

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s 0.86 beta indicates that its volatility is 14.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. EOG Resources Inc.’s 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, EOG Resources Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. EOG Resources Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and EOG Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0 1 4 2.80 EOG Resources Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s upside potential is 20.37% at a $34.8 consensus target price. EOG Resources Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $104.71 consensus target price and a 29.22% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, EOG Resources Inc. is looking more favorable than Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and EOG Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.9% and 89.5% respectively. About 0.3% of Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of EOG Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enterprise Products Partners L.P. -1.21% 4.3% 3.47% 8.82% 3.47% 22.45% EOG Resources Inc. -2.09% -7.78% -6.57% -13.68% -33.91% -1.56%

For the past year Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has 22.45% stronger performance while EOG Resources Inc. has -1.56% weaker performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors EOG Resources Inc. beats Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segments. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services, as well as NGL export docks and related services. It operates approximately 19,670 miles of NGL pipelines; NGL and related product storage facilities; 15 NGL fractionators; and a liquefied petroleum gas and ethane export terminals, and related operations. The Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 5,400 miles of crude oil pipelines and related operations; and crude oil storage and marine terminals located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as a fleet of 440 tractor-trailer tank trucks used to transport crude oil. It also engages in crude oil marketing activities. The Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 19,120 miles of natural gas pipeline systems to gather and transport natural gas in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming. It leases underground salt dome natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Louisiana; owns an underground salt dome storage cavern in Texas; and markets natural gas. The Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment operates propylene fractionation and related operations, including 686 miles of pipelines; butane isomerization complex, associated deisobutanizer units, and related pipeline assets; and octane enhancement and high purity isobutylene production facilities. It also operates approximately 4,250 miles of refined products pipelines; and terminals, as well as provides refined products marketing and marine transportation services. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Houston, Texas.

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The companyÂ’s principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and Canada, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, and the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,147 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,178 million barrels (MMBbl) crude oil and condensate reserves; 416 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 3,318 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.