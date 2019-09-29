Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) and Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) Comparing side by side

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) and Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 29 1.07 1.48B 2.06 14.62 Chesapeake Energy Corporation 2 0.08 1.19B 0.53 3.44

Table 1 demonstrates Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Chesapeake Energy Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Enterprise Products Partners L.P. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 5,174,825,174.83% 19.3% 7.9% Chesapeake Energy Corporation 76,409,400,282.52% -206.5% 3.4%

Risk & Volatility

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s volatility measures that it’s 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.86 beta. Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s 142.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.42 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Chesapeake Energy Corporation is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.5. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and Chesapeake Energy Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0 1 4 2.80 Chesapeake Energy Corporation 2 0 1 2.33

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s upside potential is 21.51% at a $34.8 average price target. Meanwhile, Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s average price target is $2.28, while its potential upside is 62.86%. The information presented earlier suggests that Chesapeake Energy Corporation looks more robust than Enterprise Products Partners L.P. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and Chesapeake Energy Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37.9% and 71.2%. About 0.3% of Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Chesapeake Energy Corporation has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enterprise Products Partners L.P. -1.21% 4.3% 3.47% 8.82% 3.47% 22.45% Chesapeake Energy Corporation 4.62% -7.65% -36.04% -37.59% -61.24% -13.81%

For the past year Enterprise Products Partners L.P. had bullish trend while Chesapeake Energy Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. beats Chesapeake Energy Corporation on 13 of the 15 factors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segments. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services, as well as NGL export docks and related services. It operates approximately 19,670 miles of NGL pipelines; NGL and related product storage facilities; 15 NGL fractionators; and a liquefied petroleum gas and ethane export terminals, and related operations. The Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 5,400 miles of crude oil pipelines and related operations; and crude oil storage and marine terminals located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as a fleet of 440 tractor-trailer tank trucks used to transport crude oil. It also engages in crude oil marketing activities. The Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 19,120 miles of natural gas pipeline systems to gather and transport natural gas in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming. It leases underground salt dome natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Louisiana; owns an underground salt dome storage cavern in Texas; and markets natural gas. The Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment operates propylene fractionation and related operations, including 686 miles of pipelines; butane isomerization complex, associated deisobutanizer units, and related pipeline assets; and octane enhancement and high purity isobutylene production facilities. It also operates approximately 4,250 miles of refined products pipelines; and terminals, as well as provides refined products marketing and marine transportation services. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Marketing, Gathering, and Compression. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania. It also holds interests in liquids-rich resource plays, such as the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Utica Shale in Ohio; the Anadarko Basin in northwestern Oklahoma; and the stacked pay in the Powder River Basin in Wyoming. The company owns interests in approximately 22,700 oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.708 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company also provides oil, natural gas, and NGL marketing services comprising commodity price structuring, securing and negotiating gathering, hauling, processing and transportation, contract administration, and nomination services for Chesapeake-operated wells; and marketing services for third-party producers, as well as designs, engineers, fabricates, installs, and sells natural gas compression units, accessories, and equipment used in the production, treatment, and processing of oil and natural gas. Chesapeake Energy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.