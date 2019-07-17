Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Common Stock (EPD) Received Piper Jaffray’s Coverage; Freshford Capital Management Has Upped By $4.62 Million Its Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holding

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) stake by 31.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Freshford Capital Management Llc acquired 164,919 shares as Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO)’s stock rose 28.26%. The Freshford Capital Management Llc holds 693,582 shares with $19.71 million value, up from 528,663 last quarter. Zayo Group Hldgs Inc now has $7.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.49. About 1.28 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M

In a analysts report released on Wednesday, 17 July, Piper Jaffray analyst just has begun coverage of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Common Stock (NYSE:EPD) with Overweight rating. The target price is exactly $37.0000.

The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $30.32. About 1.80M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Enterprise Products Partners Quietly Produces 59th Consecutive Increase In Dividend – Seeking Alpha" published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Enterprise Products Partners declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha" on July 09, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Enterprise Prods Partners has $3500 highest and $32 lowest target. $33.50’s average target is 10.49% above currents $30.32 stock price. Enterprise Prods Partners had 4 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and clients of natural gas, natural gas liquids , crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company has market cap of $66.36 billion. The firm operates through NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services divisions. It has a 14.68 P/E ratio. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services, as well as NGL export docks and related services.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.12B for 14.86 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Chip Prns Inc invested in 0.29% or 42,417 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank owns 29,036 shares. Raymond James Associates, a Florida-based fund reported 4.16M shares. Virtu Lc reported 70,133 shares. Mairs And Pwr Inc accumulated 9,200 shares. Shufro Rose And Limited Co holds 10,017 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.19% or 11,457 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Osterweis Cap Management holds 1.16M shares or 2.11% of its portfolio. Schmidt P J Inv Mgmt Inc holds 0.16% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) or 18,860 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Group Ltd has 0.01% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 279,053 shares. Cambridge owns 7,052 shares. Fdx Advisors accumulated 0.12% or 102,338 shares. Whittier Tru Communication Of Nevada stated it has 0.03% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). West Family Incorporated holds 5.05% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 694,022 shares.

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) stake by 60,100 shares to 228,458 valued at $18.52M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Liberty Broadband Corp stake by 43,350 shares and now owns 235,296 shares. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Zayo Group Holdings (NYSE:ZAYO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zayo Group Holdings had 6 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) on Monday, February 11 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $34 target in Monday, March 18 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.25% or 1.32 million shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP reported 610,601 shares. First Mercantile Company reported 20,464 shares stake. Whittier accumulated 75 shares. Dodge And Cox stated it has 28.76 million shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Tobam owns 96,399 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 26,452 shares. Wellington Management Grp Llp holds 0% or 77,124 shares. Ftb Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Numerixs Invest Tech owns 39,048 shares. Pentwater Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.32% or 900,000 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Moreover, Beach Point LP has 4.49% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Zweig has 0.56% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Victory Cap Management owns 71,838 shares for 0% of their portfolio.