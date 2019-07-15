Enterprise Products Partners L (EPD) Stake Maintained by Chickasaw Capital Management Llc; 1492 Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Genesco (GCO) Holding by $307,845

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Genesco Inc (GCO) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 6,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,904 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, down from 63,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Genesco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $702.22 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $42.47. About 110,662 shares traded. Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has risen 3.77% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GCO News: 25/04/2018 – GENESCO TO ADD TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO UNDERTAKING MULTI-YEAR RESHAPING OF COST STRUCTURE; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO REACHES AGREEMENT WITH LEGION PARTNERS, 4010 CAPITAL; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC GCO.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Genesco: Comparable Sales Included 1% Decrease in Same Store Sales and 15% Increase in E-Commerce Sales; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO INC – APPOINT BOWEN AND SCHECHTER TO BOARD’S STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES COMMITTEE; 25/04/2018 – Genesco Inc. Reaches Cooperation Agreement with Legion Partners and 4010 Capital; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC – FISCAL 2019 GUIDANCE ASSUMES COMPARABLE SALES IN FLAT TO POSITIVE 2% RANGE; 15/03/2018 – Genesco: Guidance Assumes Comparable Sales in Flat to Positive 2% Range for the Full Year; 15/03/2018 – Genesco Sees FY19 Adj EPS $3.05-Adj EPS $3.45

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L (EPD) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 391,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 11.75M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $341.99M, up from 11.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.39. About 1.24M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281541 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 25/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Declares Quarterly Distribution Increase; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281322 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners Buys 65-Acre Waterfront Site on Ship Channel; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.53 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to report earnings on September, 6. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 175.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Genesco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -109.09% negative EPS growth.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.32 million activity. Shares for $247,500 were sold by DICKENS MARTY G.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45M and $118.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr by 88,133 shares to 112,753 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 690,003 shares to 68,421 shares, valued at $3.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 1.30 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Genesis Energy Lp (NYSE:GEL).