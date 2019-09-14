Enterprise Products Partners L (EPD) Shares Rose While Chickasaw Capital Management Has Decreased Position; As Ambarella (AMBA) Share Value Rose, White Pine Capital Decreased Holding by $426,140

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L (EPD) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 257,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 11.49M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $331.86M, down from 11.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.53. About 5.28M shares traded or 49.61% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Net $900.7M; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL; 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners Buys 65-Acre Waterfront Site on Ship Channel; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ambarella Inc (AMBA) by 44.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 9,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.08% . The institutional investor held 11,965 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $528,000, down from 21,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Ambarella Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $64.91. About 698,199 shares traded or 21.44% up from the average. Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has risen 30.38% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBA News: 11/04/2018 – Ambarella Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ambarella Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBA); 28/03/2018 – Ambarella Introduces CV2 4K Computer Vision SoC with CVflow™ Architecture and Stereovision; 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark O; 18/04/2018 – Ambarella Has Initiated a Search for Laplante’s Successor; 21/03/2018 Ambarella to Webcast Analyst Day March 28; 02/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Reports Record Sales; 14/05/2018 – Ambarella’s VisLab Marks 20-Year Anniversary of MilleMiglia in Automatico; 16/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Introduces the RECON 1000, On the Body Camera Designed with the Ambarella A7 Chip; 17/05/2018 – Ambarella Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56 million and $267.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 24,550 shares to 74,265 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Senior Floating (EFR) by 30,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co Com (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.30 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.28 actual EPS reported by Ambarella, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.16 billion for 13.46 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $4.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 1.24M shares to 7.60 million shares, valued at $158.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains All American Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 1.57 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.78M shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $150,000 activity.