Enterprise Products Partners L (EPD) Shareholder Reaves W H & Company Has Lowered Stake by $1.70 Million as Shares Rose; Cadence Capital Management Maintains Stake in Dominion Energy (D)

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 811.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 55,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 62,053 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76 million, up from 6,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $74.29. About 6.46 million shares traded or 70.27% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REAFFIRMS EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Rev $3.47B; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives; 02/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Virginia Ranks Among Top 10 U.S. Utilities in Growth of Solar; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L (EPD) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 58,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 1.83M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.31M, down from 1.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $30.11. About 6.67M shares traded or 80.19% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 05/03/2018 Enterprise Products Partners to Host Investor & Analyst Day; 29/05/2018 – Patientory Stiftung Joins The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Declares Quarterly Distribution Increase; 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Net $900.7M; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Expands Marine Terminal on the Houston Ship Channel

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. Shares for $149,998 were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK.

