Enterprise Products Partners L (EPD) Share Price Rose While Bridgecreek Investment Management Upped Its Position; Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Holding In Celgene (CELG) Was Raised

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L (EPD) by 12.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 19,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 170,215 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95 million, up from 150,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.42. About 2.93M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 120% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 22,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $95.14. About 2.70M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 30/05/2018 – F-STAR ANNOUNCES EARLY EXERCISE BY DENALI THERAPEUTICS OF ITS OPTION TO ACQUIRE F-STAR GAMMA; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 5,000 shares to 4,000 shares, valued at $344,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 18,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0.19% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). City Company reported 0.05% stake. Advent Cap Management De has 0.06% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 28,000 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) stated it has 128,957 shares. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 215,872 shares. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.16% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Bryn Mawr Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has 696,756 shares. World Asset Management Inc has 44,850 shares. Finemark Savings Bank invested in 51,548 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Security Trust Com reported 0.15% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Altfest L J And stated it has 0.09% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Main Street Research Ltd Liability Company invested 0.07% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Whittier Trust accumulated 57,848 shares or 0.17% of the stock. New York-based Moab Cap Ltd Company has invested 1.87% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Avenir Corp has 0.42% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Moreover, Northstar Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 1.37% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 253,345 shares. Lincoln Corp invested in 26,434 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 6.08 million shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 223,000 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3.27% stake. Cetera Advsr Llc, Colorado-based fund reported 49,225 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Ltd holds 16,663 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Leavell Investment Mgmt Inc owns 149,872 shares. Signaturefd Lc invested 0.03% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). American Century holds 7.44 million shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Apollo Ltd Partnership holds 125,000 shares. North Amer holds 0.81% or 166,284 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.6% stake.

